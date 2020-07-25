Everything You Need to Know About Playing Golf – Rookie Guide

Golfing is a sport that involves a whole lot of greenery and peace of mind. But playing golf also needs constant practice and determination to get the hang of it. It’s the kind of sport that is difficult to master but is so easy to get hooked on.

So, if you’re prepared to let yourself be taken into the golfing world gradually, here’s a rookie guide to help you with everything you need to know about playing golf.

Golf Terminology

While golf training one of the first things you need to understand when it comes to golf is the terminology. While there are many terms you’ll probably encounter as you play more frequently, there are a few you need to memorize to be able to play the game.

When it comes to the golf course there are three areas you should be familiar with: Fairway, the green, and the rough. Fairway is the area on the golf course that leads up to the green, the green is the area that is soft and where the hole is situated, and the rough is usually filled with trees or bushes as it is a wild area situated on both sides of the fairway. You will also find countless sand-filled ditches known as bunkers, or other parts such as streams, ponds, or trees which are known as hazards as they stand as an obstacle between you and being able to get the ball into a hole.

When you swing the club in an attempt to hit the ball, it is known as a stroke and the scoring system involves an ace, eagle, birdie, par, bogey, double bogey, and triple bogey. You should also get familiar with how to swing and other terminologies related to it. You can watch videos or have someone teach you about the grip, the setup, how to swing, how to putt, how to chip, and other important terminologies related to actually playing golf.

Golf Training Aids

As you’re a rookie, you’ll need a lot of practice and aid to be able to get the hang of the game. But fret not, as there are many training aids for golf that can make you feel like a pro in no time. Whether it’s a grip trainer to help your tempo or other tools to improve your swing and power, there are so many tools you can use as a rookie to help accomplish your task successfully without giving up mid-way. These tools make golfing more enjoyable, help you learn how to golf faster, and can easily bring you up to speed in the golfing world and then allow you to eliminate one aid at a time as you improve.

Golf Etiquette Guide

While there are countless golf rules you will get familiar with as you play, there are a few basic rules you need to be familiar with in terms of golf etiquette.

– Avoid talking as someone is focusing on a back-swing.

– Never walk in someone else’s line (a line is a path from their ball to the hole).

– Try not to hit the ball into another group’s area.

– Avoid giving advice to another player.

– Refrain from getting angry when your shots don’t go as you please.

– Always be on time.

– And remember to have fun.

Wearing the Right Golf Attire



In most cases, you’ll be expected to wear specific golf attire when entering a golf course. This consists of a polo shirt along with pants, shorts, or a skirt for women. As golf is usually played in the sun, a shaded hat as well as sunglasses and sunscreen are always recommended, too.

Golf Gear Guide

When it comes to playing golf, there is essential golf gear you’ll need to have. Instead of buying all this the first-time round, you can either rent them or just borrow them from a friend. But here is the essential gear you should have to be able to play golf:

– Golf bag and golf balls

– Golf tees

– Divot repair tool

– Ball marker

– Golf gloves

– Golf club

And while it is optional, you can also opt for golf shoes to help you get the balance and grip you need on the different golf terrain.

Playing golf is a sport that you’re bound to fall in love with eventually. However, it is very difficult to master. The more you play, the more you’ll improve, but in most cases, you will need a lot of aid to help you enjoy the game and feel like you’re getting the hang of it. Take your time, allow yourself to improve and you’ll find yourself hooked to this sport.