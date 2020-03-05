Are you a fan of horse racing? Then there are some major horse racing events that you should always mark in your calendar every year. Horse racing is one of the most popular sporting events in the UK. There are also races taking place every day across the United Kingdom. This means that there are just too many races to keep up with. Even for the most passionate horse race fan. In this short article, we will run through the key events in the year and also discuss why every racing fan needs to mark these dates in the calendar.

March

Cheltenham Festival: The 2020 Cheltenham Festival runs from the 10th-13th of March. This popular horse racing festival brings together the best horses, trainers, jockeys, and fans across the United Kingdom.

April

The Grand National: The Grand National takes off on 4th April every year at the Aintree Racecourse near Liverpool. The All Weather Championships Finals day is also held on 10th April and held in Lingfield.

The Grand National takes off on 4th April every year at the Aintree Racecourse near Liverpool. The All Weather Championships Finals day is also held on 10th April and held in Lingfield. The Scottish Grand National : This is a handicap race held every year in April. The venue is also at the Ayr racecourse in Scotland.

: This is a handicap race held every year in April. The venue is also at the Ayr racecourse in Scotland. Jump Season Finale: Also in April, we have the Jump Season Finale which is at the Sandown Park and held on the 25

May

2000 1000 Guineas: On the second and the third day in May, we have the 2000 Guineas, and also the 1000 Guineas races held respectively.

On the second and the third day in May, we have the 2000 Guineas, and also the 1000 Guineas races held respectively. May Festival : The May Festival is at Chester and is held from the 5th to 7th May.

: The May Festival is at Chester and is held from the 5th to 7th May. Dante Festival: Up next is the Dante Festival, which runs from the 13th-15th of May.

June

There are three major race events in June – The Derby Festival, The Royal Ascot and The Northumberland Plate Day.

The Epsom Derby Festival: This is from 5th to 6th June The Royal Ascot: also runs from the 16th to 20th June The Northumberland Plate Day: This occurs on June 27 th



July

The Summer Festival: This is held at Sandown Park. The July Festival: The Summer Festival is followed by the July Festival from the 9th to 11th, also with Newmarket as the venue. The King George Event: This is held on the 25th, with the venue also being the Ascot. The Glorious Goodwood: To round up the month, we have the Glorious Goodwood that will usher us into August.



August

The Ebor Festival: August will serve only one notable event and this is the Ebor Festival which begins on the 19th and ends on the 22nd.



September

Leger Festival: This month opens with the note-worthy St. Leger Festival to be hosted in Doncaster on 12 th September. The Cambridgeshire Meeting : Also, take note of the Cambridgeshire Meeting, which will also be hosted in Newmarket from 24 th – 26 th September



October

Dubai Future Champions Day: October opens with the Dubai Future Champions Day which runs from the 9 th – 10 th of October British Champions Day: This horse racing event is also held at Ascot on the 17th.



November

The November Meeting: This month, fans should take note of the November Meeting to be hosted at Cheltenham from the 13 th to the 15th. The Betfair Chase: There is also the Betfair Chase which takes place at Haydock Park and kicks off on November 21 st . Ladbrokes Winter Carnival: Finally there is also the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival, which will happen in Newbury from the 28 th to the 30th.



December

The Tingle Creek Festival: The cold month of December will warm us up with the Tingle Creek Festival to be hosted by Sandown Park on the 4 th and 5 th of December. The Christmas Festival: During the festive week, you will also be entertained by the Christmas Festival to be held in Kempton Park from the 26th to the 27th. The Welsh Grand National: Finally, to round up the calendar year will be the Welsh Grand National to be also held at Chepstow on the 27th.



Sources:

BBC, Sky Sports , 888 Sport