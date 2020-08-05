Blockchain: Technology that’s Revolutionizing Our Daily Lives

Nowadays, especially in difficult times like the one that we all are going through, there is space and acceleration for innovation like Blockchain technology. New ideas and new technologies are about to born or they are already in motion for the next big change in our daily life.

We have seen back in 2008, right after the economical crisis that the majority of us could experience. In fact, several new ideas became what today we can say its normal. Let’s talk about blockchain and all the new cryptocurrencies that we all now see in the news.

What is blockchain?

All of us have heard about bitcoin and maybe ethereum, these cryptocurrencies that are supposed to replace our money and all the system behind it. But, did you ever look for what’s behind?

Blockchain, in a simple and easy way, is a chain of blocks but not really as the name states. The blocks are a set of digital data that is all enclosed in the so-called “block”. Meanwhile, the chain is the public database where all these blocks are stored. Everything is public and everyone can check if a transaction or for an example a contract was signed.

How does blockchain influence our life?

At the moment, there are not a lot of real usage for “normal” people, it’s mainly used for monetary transaction. But, looking more online for what people are using blockchain, you can find out that a lot of gambling companies are building their crypto casinos in a more secure and transparent way for the players.

In fact, a lot of enthusiasts are surfing the wave because of the several benefits, such as low costs for entering the market, as big companies are not there yet. Really interesting is how the customer is evolving and for what are they fighting for.

You have to know that in the traditional online casino, players are at the mercy of the casino. This means that the casino can change some code on their website and they can easily manipulate some games or anything they really want. Of course, there is ethics but can the player trust a casino because of ethics?

Yes, they can but unfortunately not all of them they will do so. Thus, the best crypto casinos which you can find on CryptoGamble.Tips are pushing for transparency. Yes exactly, transparency means giving the player the opportunity to verify all the bets that he/she does on the relative platform.

What is the innovation that brings to the market?

One of the innovations brought by blockchain in the crypto gambling industry is the ability to verify the best, as mentioned before, thanks to a provably fair system.

Provably fair is the possibility to check every time if an online casino is really fair as it states or if they are cheating on the player. Each crypto casino has on its platform the system that allows the customer to make the verification.

Apart from this, anonymity is another benefit that blockchain brings to the market. You have the possibility of being anonymous without that anyone would ask for your identity.

You play, make all the transactions you need to do, and then withdrawal without worrying about your privacy.

Another great benefit is the security that comes along with cryptocurrencies and blockchain, the level of security is pretty much indestructible.

Fun is the main reason

When you are going to approach this kind of environment remember that the main goal it has to be always fun, never gamble because of stress, a bad situation in your life or any reason that would pass into your mind to don’t think about problems. Gambling is not the answer. Gambling is for fun and you should remain so. Always remember that when the fun stops, stop or seek help from authorities!