Oregon State University Offers Thai Students a Pathway to Cutting-Edge Research

Oregon State University (OSU) President Jayathi Y. Murthy met with OSU alumni and newly admitted students in Bangkok, highlighting the university’s dedication to top-tier education, research, and student success.

As Thailand emphasizes sustainability, innovation, and economic growth, OSU allows Thai students to engage in advanced research, connect with industry leaders, and gain practical education in fields like AI, robotics, sustainability, and climate science.

“Oregon State University is committed to addressing the world’s biggest challenges,” said Murthy. “Our students join a global research network focused on solutions in AI, engineering, climate science, and more. I look forward to welcoming more Thai students to OSU, where they can build the skills to shape the future.”

Established in 1868, OSU is among the top 1.4% of universities worldwide, hosting nearly 38,000 students from over 100 countries. It boasts the largest Computer Science program in the United States and invests heavily in research, with US$422 million in annual expenditures and a goal to double that by 2030.

OSU’s academic programs are globally recognized in areas such as robotics, AI, climate science, forestry, oceanography, and agricultural sciences—fields align closely with Thailand’s focus on technology and sustainability.

Oregon State University, student-focus

At the event in Bangkok, celebrating alumni and welcoming new Thai students, Murthy underlined OSU’s student-focused philosophy, career preparation, and global outlook. “Our goal is to ensure every OSU student graduates with a strong academic foundation and a clear path to a successful career,” she said.

OSU graduates can access top career opportunities with leading global companies, such as Intel, NVIDIA, Google, Amazon, and Tesla.

Shawn L. Scoville, President and CEO of the Oregon State University Foundation, joined Murthy at the event and highlighted the Foundation’s role in strengthening alumni connections and advancing OSU’s mission through philanthropic support.

“The Oregon State University Foundation is dedicated to building a global network of alumni and supporters whose contributions help OSU tackle worldwide challenges.”

“We are focused on expanding research opportunities, improving student experiences, and driving innovation in fields like AI, sustainability, and engineering to ensure Oregon State University remains a leader in solving critical global issues,” Scoville added.

Through its US$1.75 billion “Believe It” campaign, the Foundation invests in students, faculty, and state-of-the-art research facilities.

This includes the Jen-Hsun Huang and Lori Mills Huang Collaborative Innovation Complex, which was funded by US$100 million in donations, including a significant US$50 million contribution from NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jen-Hsun Huang and his wife Lori Mills Huang—both OSU alumni.

Scheduled to open in 2026, the facility will feature one of the most advanced supercomputers in the U.S., supporting research in AI, sustainability, climate science, and other critical areas.

Related News: