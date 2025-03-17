Chiang Rai News

Fire Destroys Two-Storey House in San Klang Chiang Rai

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Chiang Rai House Fire
On March 16, 2025, at around 12:09 p.m., a fire broke out at a two-storey wooden house, located at 115, Moo 17, San Klang Community, Rob Wiang Subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai Province.

The fire started on the ground floor and quickly spread to the second floor, producing large flames and thick smoke.

Firefighters from Chiang Rai Municipality, along with the Siam Chiang Rai Foundation and the Siam United Foundation, responded to the scene. Equipped with three fire trucks, they worked together to extinguish the flames.

Chiang Rai House Fire

It took about 35 minutes to bring the fire under control. The fire left both floors of the house severely damaged.

Upon inspection, the house was identified as a two-storey wooden structure. It was home to a 60-year-old man who lived alone. The property also housed an old, unused dormitory, while a neighbouring dormitory with 10 occupied rooms was located nearby.

Chiang Rai House Fire

 

The area is densely populated. According to initial reports, the homeowner had lit a candle inside the house, which is believed to have caused the fire.

Chiang Rai Mayor Wanchai Chongsuthanamanee, who oversaw the firefighting efforts, visited the scene to offer support to the team.

Thanks to the quick response, the fire was contained without spreading to nearby buildings. Municipal officials are now assessing the site to determine the extent of the damage and secure the area.

