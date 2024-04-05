6 Simple Ways to Spruce Up Your Outdoor Space

Outdoor Space: Are you planning to sell your home in the near future? Or do you feel like your home’s exterior is starting to look a bit dated? It may be time to liven up your home’s outside look. Fortunately, that doesn’t have to include an expense makeover.

Sprucing up your home’s exterior can involve something as basic as a fresh coat of paint or something a little more complicated like adding outdoor window coverings. Many homeowners are resorting to adding the outdoor blinds Melbourne locals are using to make the best of their current spaces.

Give Your Home Exterior a New Look

There are many ways to update your home’s exterior. While it’s true that a whole décor overhaul can be costly, the good news is that there are a few simple tricks to achieve a similar effect without scaring your credit card too much. Our team has shared a few of these to help you get started.

Add a Fresh Coat of Paint

There’s a reason why adding a fresh coat of paint is found on just about every list of ideas to fix your home’s interior and exterior. It’s because a fresh coat of paint will immediately uplift the space!

However, paint can be costly. If your budget doesn’t allow an immediate repaint, it may be time to start a house paint savings fund. In the meantime, consider painting certain aspects of your exterior. Adding a few freshly painted flowerpots is an easy and affordable way to add a pop of colour in overly dull areas. Painting the garage door and post box are also fun ways to change up a drab look.

Add Outdoor Blinds

If you have a verandah or patio, consider adding outdoor blinds. Not only will this add privacy to the area, but it will also instantly uplift the aesthetic of your home.

A few other benefits of adding outdoor blinds include the following:

Expands space, resulting in a more functional outside zone

Allows you to use the space all year around

Deters insects during the summer

Protects outdoor furniture

Change Your Outdoor Lighting

If you currently have tiny porch lights, let’s upgrade. Keep an eye out for bigger, statement-making lights that make your home look welcoming, even at night.

Another good idea is to add a few solar lights along your pathways or even at strategic places around the garden. With scorching Australian temperatures in full swing, there has never been a better time to add solar lights to your space.

Add a Garden Bench

It’s one thing to have a beautiful, clean garden. But even that can start looking boring after a while. Look out for an old wooden (or even metal) bench that you can repurpose with a fresh coat of paint.

Placing this on your porch, or prominently in your garden, will not only give you a place to sit and admire your garden but will also give it some character. Many décor enthusiasts recommend a bright colour such as red as this adds a splash of vibrancy!

Change the Size or Style of Your House Numbers

It wouldn’t be surprising if your house still has the standard house numbers that were stuck on (or painted on) years ago. After all, if it’s not broken, why fix it? However, adding big, bold numbers is a simple way to make a huge impact. A few examples of how you can do this include:

Opt for hand-painted tiles, especially if you have a cottage-style home.

Large, square-shaped copper numbers are more suited to a country-style home. You can even use a few art techniques to age the numbers for a stronger effect.

A modern home, with clean lines and a minimalistic vibe will benefit from clean sans-serif font numbers. Ask your local printing shop (or hardware store) for assistance here.

Brightly coloured numbers are also an excellent addition to a neutral wall. Add a solar light above the numbers to make them more visible at night.

Replace or Repaint Your Front Door

Another simple way to change your exterior’s drab look is to do something about the main feature – your front door. Here you have a few options, depending on the type of door you have and the décor style you want to create.

In some instances, you can resort to painting your front door. It’s not uncommon to see neutrally painted homes with a bright front door. Not only does it add a pop of colour to your outdoor space, but it also implies that the people living there are fun and interesting.

If bright paint doesn’t suit your personal style, just varnish a wooden door to give it a new look. Alternatively, adding an oversized and even old-fashioned knocker is another way to accentuate it.

Final Thoughts

There are many ways to update or even just liven up your front exterior space. All it takes is a little creativity and a splash of paint. Don’t underestimate the impact simple factors such as adding a few unusual accessories will have.

Having a home with a unique outdoor appearance is a wonderfully fun way to improve your home’s curb appeal and give your space its own personality!

