4 Must-Know Facts About Getting a Termite Inspection for Your Home

Household pests can be challenging to get rid of. Among the most irritating of these nasty little critters have to be those little brown termites that have the potential to do extensive damage to the foundation and structure of your home.

Experts recommend enlisting the services of pest control Melbourne residents rely on at first sight or suspicion of a termite infestation. But should you wait for these little pests to move in or are there steps you can take to avoid them in the first place?

Termite Inspections are Crucial

If you’ve never dealt with a termite infestation, you might not understand the paranoia that goes along with finding one, or a few termites scurrying around your property. In addition to the damage they cause, they can also be difficult to get rid of once they move in. Our team of experts have shared a few useful tips to help you avoid having to deal with an infestation.

Know Your Area

Here’s the thing you need to know about termites. They don’t only move into an untidy home. Rather, they seek out spaces such as wooden structures, wood piles, clogged gutters or areas that have a lot of moisture.

Another reason you may find termites around your property is that you are living in a termite-rich area. These include the following:

Warm or highly humid areas

Spaces around open fields

Parks with exposed tree roots or a large amount of vegetation

Areas where water tends to pool up all the time

If your residential area is known to be susceptible to termite infestations, it’s a good idea to sign up for an annual termite inspection. Pest controllers recommend this test to identify early signs of a potential problem.

A Must When Buying a New Home

Another crucial time to invest in a termite inspection is when you’re planning to move into a new home or making an offer to buy a house. The last thing you want is to find termites in your new home or even worse, deal with structural damage caused over time.

In some instances, a termite inspection may form part of the initial inspections required by estate agents before selling a home. If this isn’t the case in the homes you have shortlisted, it may be a good idea to insist on this.

Be especially cautious about properties that have the following:

Leaky pipes

Areas with high levels of mulch in the garden or other spaces

Blocked gutters

Obvious cracks in any of the foundations on the property (be sure to check the garage and the shed)

Wood piles or excessive vegetation along the house walls

Know the Signs

Do you know how to spot a termite infestation? Some of the tell-tale signs are listed as:

Termites flying around or discarded wings lying on you property

Timber walls that sound hollow when you knock on them

Mud tubes on exterior walls

Termite droppings (called frass)

Strange noises in the walls which may sound like chewing

Doors or windows with wooden frames are hard to open

Small wood shavings lying close to walls and door structures

It’s important to take pictures of the signs that lead you to believe you may be looking at a termite infestation. You can send these to your pest control agent so that they can advise you of the type of inspection you need and the cost involved.

Since they will do an on-site inspection, it’s essential to refrain from cleaning up any evidence so that they can see exactly what they’re dealing with. Keep in mind that there are different termite species, and the level of infestation may determine the treatment.

Know the Time Frames

It’s important to keep track of the last time your property had a termite inspection. This is especially the case if you change pest control agents or move to a new property.

Experts recommend that inspections be done every two years. Regular checks will ensure that nests can be destroyed before the termites have time to cause too much damage. Your pest control agent will also highlight potential risk areas on your property and advise you of the best ways to deal with them.

Final Thoughts

The golden rule with termites is that where there’s one, there will be more. That’s because they aren’t lone critters. Therefore, you shouldn’t ignore the sight of “just one.” Another key factor to know in dealing with termites is that prevention is better than cure, so inspections and treatments should form part of your annual maintenance plans.

It’s rarely possible to repair termite damage, and the cost of replacing items and wooden structures can amount to thousands of dollars. To avoid this, opt for an annual termite inspection. You’ll be glad you did!

