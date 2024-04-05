6 Compelling Reasons to Add Skylights in Your Home Today

Skylights have become increasingly popular in Australia as a way to add value to homes. Thanks to technological advancements, skylights can now withstand the harsh Australian weather while making the most of the abundant sunshine.

Various types of skylights are available to suit different budgets and needs, so you can find one that fits your home’s structure and design.

Here are six reasons why you should consider adding skylights in your home:

1. Enhanced Overall Well-being

Skylights bring natural daylight directly into your home, which has been proven to have many health benefits, physiologically and psychologically.

Exposure to sunlight triggers the release of serotonin, the “feel good” chemical that promotes happiness and well-being. It fosters a sense of connection with nature, which can have positive effects on mental well-being and stress reduction, and it helps support the immune system through the creation of Vitamin D.

Natural light can help alleviate the visual discomfort created by artificial light (for example when reading), and it reduces the risk of certain medical conditions like myopia in children.

2. Improved Interior Design

Skylights can radically transform the look and feel of your living spaces. They flood rooms with natural light, creating a bright and inviting atmosphere. Colours appear most natural and accurate in sunlight compared to artificial lighting, highlighting art and curated spaces in the best way possible.

Another benefit is that the abundant light makes a room look spacious and inviting. This results in a home that is both beautiful and functional.

3. Reduced Electricity Cost

In Australia’s sunny climate, skylights allow you to maximise the use of natural light, reducing the need for artificial lighting during the day, and thereby lowering energy consumption. Skylights are especially beneficial for rooms without windows or exterior walls, like attics, hallways, pantries, and walk-in closets.

You can further reduce electricity costs by integrating solar-electric nightlights into your skylights. These tubular skylights provide soft, low-wattage nightlights that are solar-operated and thus require no electricity, reducing utility costs further. Adding night light functionality to existing skylights can potentially save you a lot more than just electricity costs since these skylights can replace other low-wattage lighting installations.

This not only helps you save money but also reduces carbon emissions, contributing to a greener environment.

4. Increased Property Value

Installing skylights can significantly raise the value of your property. In an era of increasing environmental concern and escalating energy costs, anything that increases the energy efficiency of a home can be perceived positively by potential buyers.

One of the primary advantages of skylights is their ability to flood interior spaces with natural light, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of a room and making it more attractive to potential buyers. In Australia, where the sun shines brightly for a significant portion of the year, skylights can help you save on electricity while adding beauty to your property, which are all contributing factors that add value.

5. Quick and Pain-Free Installation

A factor that can prevent people from choosing skylights is the effort and time involved in installing them in a house. That is not a concern with modern products in this industry, such as Solatube’s exceptional range of tubular skylights.

Solatube skylights are easy to install, even in challenging spaces, and can usually be completed in 2 hours. Their solutions can be installed between roof rafters or around attic obstructions, making them ideal for areas where traditional skylights cannot be fitted.

6. Longevity

Another valid concern homeowners may have that could prevent them from installing skylights, is the long-term upkeep and material decay over time. The ultraviolet wavelengths in the sun’s rays have a harmful effect on any area that is exposed to sunlight over a long period.

Herculean effort has been put into finding ways to combat this deterioration, resulting in incredible technological advances in composite materials. Building constituents have become more UV-resistant, ensuring your skylights will look great and function well for many years.

It is important to consider the following to ensure the maximum lifespan for your skylight:

Make sure to use a reputable brand and installer. A good quality skylight should come with a minimum warranty of 10 years. Also, check that your installer provides a warranty for installation.

Regular house maintenance should include inspecting the skylight to catch early signs of damage, broken seals, and logjams.

Clean the flushing (the area around the skylight that seals it to the roof) at least once a year from leaves and other debris. Trapped rainwater and rotting organic matter can cause extensive damage to your skylight and your home if left unattended.

In Conclusion

Installing skylights in your home is a worthwhile investment that brings multiple benefits, from saving money on energy bills to improving your well-being and increasing property value. Don’t delay any longer; start enjoying the advantages of skylights today.

SEE ALSO: How2Invest: Interactive Tools & Everything You Need to Know

