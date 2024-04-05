What to Do (and Not Do) Before Visiting the Beauty Clinic for Skin Treatments—6 Vital Tips All Women Should Know

Beauty Clinic for Skin Treatments: You deserve that upcoming beauty treatment! It’s one way to keep feeling your best, despite the many pressures you face on a daily basis. Are you booked for RF skin tightening Perth women often pick? Or will it be wrinkle relaxers or a collagen facial?

These are all excellent non-invasive procedures that can help you look and feel your best. But don’t underestimate the importance of preparing well for these beauty treatments. You can get so much more out of the experience if you have some pre-treatment habits. And if it’s your first time trying out a new procedure, proper preparation will help put your mind at rest that all will go well.

Helpful Tips Before You Visit Your Beautician or Beauty Clinic

Do understand that each treatment is unique and you should chat to your beautician or clinic receptionist about what’s appropriate for the procedure you picked. However, in many cases, the following can help you during and after the event.

Check Your Diet

Usually, you won’t have to follow a strict diet, but remember that giving your body the nutrition it needs will help it heal faster. Some non-invasive beauty treatments will require injections and can result in swelling (see more about side effects below). Give yourself the best chance of a quick recovery by eating healthy and drinking lots of water.

Also, avoid alcohol at least in the 48 hours before your appointment, as its consumption is known to sometimes worsen bruising.

Consider Taking Relevant Medication

Everyone’s pain threshold is unique and even non-invasive procedures can be uncomfortable or cause some pain. Give yourself the best chance of having a pain-free experience by taking aspirin or similar medication in the week or two before the event. Apart from helping with pain, patients often see that this reduces the amount of bruising they notice in the days after.

Ask Advice from a Professional

Note that the taking of medication, even something as mild as aspirin, should only be done after you’ve discussed it with your beautician. These professionals understand how the procedure will affect your face, skin and body, so they can confirm whether taking ibuprofen or aspirin is necessary and safe.

Reputable clinics won’t mind discussing your procedure with you in detail, so call them up if you have any questions. The more you know about what’s coming, the more you can simply relax on the day and enjoy the idea of looking your best.

Give Your Beautician Your Medical History

While asking your beautician or clinic all your questions, make sure to discuss relevant medical facts about your life. Mention allergies and health conditions you think could play a role, or ask them which conditions will impact the outcome.

For example, people who often get cold sores may get a breakout after having a dermal filler treatment. If your clinic experts know this about your medical history, they can let you know which medications to take to reduce the likelihood of this happening.

Plan Your Day

Taking all this information into consideration, take some time to plan the day and even the 24 hours before and after your appointment. Even though non-invasive procedures rarely impact your ability to drive, you may prefer getting a lift from a friend, so you don’t have to worry about traffic—simply enjoy the special treatment you booked for yourself.

Research Side Effects

Non-invasive procedures like skin boosters or microneedling won’t have immense side effects compared to an event like a chin implant that requires actual surgery. However, there is a possibility that you could experience some of the following:

Swelling

Areas of the skin feeling tender to the touch

Itching, especially where injections are made

Pain of varying degrees, depending on the procedure you had—this can include headaches

Parts of your face that seem slightly bruised

Only some people report these side effects, but managing your expectations and mentally preparing yourself for what’s to come can improve the experience.

Absolute Don’ts Before Clinic Day

Always play it safe and keep these warnings in mind:

As mentioned, don’t drink alcohol shortly before the day of treatment.

Do not underestimate the importance of discussing conditions like pigmentation with your clinic.

Rather not do multiple procedures in a short period of time, unless your clinic says it’s in order.

Don’t forget to tell your clinic if you’re pregnant at the time of the procedure.

Final Words—Tips for Afterwards

In the same way you prepare for the time leading up to the procedure, keep the days after the appointment in mind as well. Based on the discussion you had with your clinic and beautician you’ll know whether there’s a possibility that others will notice bruising or swelling.

For most people this doesn’t affect their performance or ability to perform their tasks at work. But perhaps you’ll prefer taking leave for a day or two, especially if your job requires a lot of interaction with clients.

Also ask about habits that can speed up your healing process. This can range from avoiding make up, sun and exercise to using ice packs for swelling. The better you follow your clinic’s advice, the sooner you can simply enjoy your new, rejuvenated look.

