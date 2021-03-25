5 Simple Steps to Follow When Your Packing Books for Moving

Most people don’t pay much importance to packing books when moving. There are several reasons for this. Usually, preparing to move a large number of items, including furniture, all kinds of household utensils and household appliances takes a lot of energy. Moving is often a rather chaotic period, when even seemingly simple processes can go completely wrong.

Consider hiring a professional moving company as they know how to move your belongings properly. Before hiring the out of state movers check moving company reviews and ask for a moving Quote. Be prepared and print a moving checklist. At the same time, packing books seems to be a fairly easy task, which does not require much effort and special training.

Packing books When Moving

Although it is true that it is relatively easier to pack books when moving than, say, dishes, we strongly recommend that you follow the basic principles of book packaging and safety rules to ensure that everything goes smoothly and without compromising your favorite works.

Optimize your book collection

It’s time to put your books in two big piles: take them and leave them. Although books can not be broken or severely damaged on impact, like household appliances or dishes, they have another very unpleasant property, especially manifested when moving in an amount greater than 3-5 pieces: it turns out that the paper weighs a hell of a lot.

Since weight is one of the most important nuances when moving, directly affecting its price, we suggest that the first step is the following: look through all your books and choose only those copies that should definitely remain in your future life: favorite books, gifts from friends, family rarities. Set them aside. Now look through the ones that are left. Turn on critical thinking, it is now very useful. Are you sure you need them all?

For sure, some books are no longer relevant, some are seriously battered, some are in duplicate, some are just one-time reading. Well, leave everything unnecessary in your past life. At the same time, reduce the total weight of your moving cargo. Give to your friends or donate to libraries, schools, hospitals, charity shops the copies that you will no longer need.

Sort the books when moving

Here everything is simple: you need to arrange the books by size in 3-4 stacks. This way, you will make your life easier when selecting the right boxes and placing them in boxes.

Choose the right boxes and packaging materials

Boxes must meet the following criteria: clean, dry, made of durable three-layer corrugated cardboard, small or medium size. Recommended sizes: 40-60 cm in length, 30-40 in width and 20-40 in height. This way you will not overload the boxes with books (remember that paper weighs a lot), and it will be easy to carry them.

Use wrapping paper to pack valuable books and as a divider between rows of books. Crumpled newspapers can be used to fill voids.

For sealing boxes, as well as to give them additional reliability (for this purpose, you can additionally glue the corners of the boxes) you will need one roll of adhesive tape for every 8-10 boxes.

Efficient packaging of books in boxes

Make sure that each box is strong. It is better not to use old and battered boxes or, if there is no other option, to strengthen them with adhesive tape. Secure the bottom of the box with at least two layers of adhesive tape. Remember that books are quite heavy.

Place a sheet of wrapping paper on the bottom of the box. It will absorb excess moisture if the box is placed on something wet when moving. Next, stack the books either vertically, as they stand on the bookshelf, with the spines to the sides of the box, or flat. In the second method, first put the heavier and bulkier copies, then the lighter ones.

Between the layers or rows of books are sheets of wrapping paper. The pages of different books should not touch. It is important that the books do not hang out inside the box, so fill the voids with crumpled newspaper or wrapping paper as a filler. Put another sheet of wrapping paper on top of the books and seal the box with a double layer of adhesive tape.

Additional tips when moving books

Use markers for the labels on the boxes, so as not to forget what is in them.

You can use colored adhesive tape, for example, to mark boxes of books from different cabinets with different colors.

Especially valuable items should be wrapped in wrapping paper and stretch film and transported separately.

If you have a suitcase on wheels, then books will be the best filling for it when moving.

A little bit about safety techniques. Transporting books isn’t too difficult, but there are a few important things to keep in mind. Books are heavier than you think. Use only small and medium-sized boxes. It is important that the weight of one box does not exceed 15 kilograms. Secure the sides of the boxes with additional adhesive tape. Transport valuable, antique and rare books separately and with additional packaging.