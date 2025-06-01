Young Indian MP Priya Saroj to Marry Cricketer Rinku Singh – Date Revealed

On June 8, Priya Saroj, a young rising star in Indian politics and the current Member of Parliament (MP) for Uttar Pradesh’s Machhlishahr constituency, is set to exchange engagement rings with cricketer Rinku Singh. The exact hotel in Lucknow where the ceremony will take place has not yet been revealed.

Who is Priya Saroj?

Priya Saroj, hailing from Karkhiyaon village in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, has made a name for herself as one of India’s youngest MPs. She continues the political legacy of her father, Tufani Saroj, a three-time MP and the current MLA from Kerakat.

In 2024, Priya was elected for the first time as an MP representing the Samajwadi Party, defeating BJP veteran BP Saroj by over 35,000 votes.

Despite her family’s political background, Priya’s initial career plans were not in politics. In an interview with the Indian Express, she shared, “I never imagined myself entering the political arena as a child.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, I was preparing for judgeship exams after graduating from law school.” She added that she had been enrolled in online courses for these exams even before her political ticket was announced.

Priya completed her education at Delhi University and Amity University in Noida after graduating from the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi.

Before entering politics, she practiced law at the Supreme Court. Her legal expertise and fresh perspective have made her a notable figure both within her constituency and beyond.

The “Mutual Connection”

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj were introduced through a mutual acquaintance—her friend’s father, who is also a cricketer and knows Rinku personally.

Tufani Saroj had earlier mentioned that the couple had known each other for over a year. “Rinku and Priya have been acquainted for more than a year,” he said. “They both had feelings for each other but were waiting for their families’ approval to formalize their relationship. This marriage has now been approved by both families.”

Source: Republic World