Flash Floods Devistates Dharali Village in Uttarkashi India

UTTARKASHI, India– Torrential wall of water caused by heavy rains struck Dharali village in Uttarkashi, India just before 2 p.m., leaving homes, hotels and shops buried under mud and debris.

At least four people died, more than 50 are missing, and many families are struggling to cope with the loss. The village, a popular stop for pilgrims heading to Gangotri Dham, now faces chaos and heartbreak as rescue teams battle continuous rain.

First-hand accounts tell of panic and destruction. Videos shared online show powerful water currents and dirt tearing down the hills, engulfing buildings within moments. Cries for help echoed through the streets as residents and visitors tried to escape the surging flood.

“Everything has gone,” a local said on film, capturing the shock many felt. Dharali, known for its many hotels, restaurants and homestays, lost much of its busy market, with at least 20 guesthouses swept away, according to India Express.

Prashant Arya, the District Magistrate, confirmed four deaths and said that dozens remain missing, among them 8 to 10 soldiers from the Indian Army’s Harsil camp. The army reported that the camp was heavily damaged.

Two soldiers were rescued, while nine remain unaccounted for. “A heavy mudslide crashed into Dharali, sending water and debris everywhere,” the Army said, stressing that their teams are helping civilians even as they deal with their own loss.

Dharali Village in Uttarkashi Devastated

Roads and power lines have been destroyed, cutting off Gangotri Dham. Landslides have blocked the Yamunotri highway, and a major power line failure has left large areas in darkness.

Mobile signals from BSNL and Jio remain weak, making rescue work harder. But over 400 people, including teams from the Army, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and local police, have been deployed. Helicopters such as Chinook and Mi-17 V5 are on standby in Chandigarh, ready to fly in when the weather allows.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami cut short his trip to Andhra Pradesh to oversee rescue work in Dehradun. “The loss of life and property is heartbreaking,” he said. The state has moved 130 people to safe areas and released Rs 20 crore from its disaster relief fund.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have offered central support and ordered more NDRF and ITBP teams to the scene. The disaster poses new challenges for the region’s fragile tourism economy.

Dharali, 8,600 feet up and 4 km from Harsil, depends on travellers making their way to Gangotri.

Rebuilding roads, bridges and businesses will take time and effort, affecting many who rely on visitors for their living. Environmental experts are linking the rising number of cloudbursts and landslides in Uttarakhand to climate change. The state is still recovering from the 2013 Kedarnath floods and the 2021 Chamoli tragedy.

Rescue teams are now searching for survivors with dogs and special equipment, working under floodlights as rain continues. The weather office has warned of more heavy rain in Uttarakhand until 10 August, and officials have urged people to keep away from riverbanks.

The Bhagirathi river has formed a temporary lake near Harsil, stirring more concerns about flooding. Schools and childcare centres will stay closed in several districts, and the Jhala helipad is now supporting air rescues.

Dharal village nestled in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, India, lies along the banks of the Bhagirathi River at an altitude of approximately 2,680 meters. Renowned for its picturesque landscapes, this tranquil hamlet is surrounded by lush deodar and pine forests, snow-capped Himalayan peaks, and vibrant apple orchards that produce high-quality apples exported across India.

For urgent help, the Uttarkashi District Emergency Centre has provided these contact numbers: 01374-222126, 01374-222722 and 9456556431. As more rain is expected, the main focus is on finding the missing, supporting the injured and helping Uttarkashi recover from this disaster.

