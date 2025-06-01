Google Pixel 10 Series May Launch Early with Exciting New Features and Colors

Last August, Google unveiled its all-new Pixel 9 series smartphones. However, it is unlikely that Google will follow the same launch schedule this year. The Google Pixel 10 series is expected to be released earlier, according to hints from the brand.

Google has announced a special event for its elite fans, offering them the chance to interact directly with the product development team. Although the invitation doesn’t reveal details about the new Pixel designs, these lucky fans may get early access to the Pixel 10 smartphones.

If this exclusive pre-launch event is indeed the only one for the Pixel 10 this year, it strongly suggests the series will arrive sooner than expected.

What’s New in the Google Pixel 10?

The latest information reveals that the Google Pixel 10 will be powered by the Tensor G5 chip, manufactured by TSMC — one of the most notable upgrades for the device.

Additionally, the phone will run on the soon-to-be-released Android 16 operating system. While previous Pixel launches mostly took place in October, this year’s launch might happen as early as August during the special event.

Recent leaks before the super fans’ event revealed that the Pixel 10 will come in four new colours: Obsidian (Black), Blue, Iris (Purple), and Limoncello (Yellow). Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL will be available in Porcelain (White), Sterling (Gray), Green, and Obsidian (Black).

The leaked photos, which seem to be part of a full commercial production, also teased the Pixel 10’s marketing campaign. The tagline and visuals hint at a variety of new AI-powered features in the upcoming phone.

Design Similarities to the Google Pixel 9 Pro

The leaked images show that the Pixel 10’s design closely resembles the Pixel 9 series, with one key difference: the addition of a third camera lens on the Pixel 10, matching that of the Google Pixel 9 Pro. The volume rocker and power button are located in the same places as before, maintaining a familiar look and feel.

Originally expected to launch in August, the Pixel 10 may arrive even sooner. Despite this being the first major leak about the phone, more details are likely to emerge soon as production progresses.

Earlier reports also mentioned a truck full of Pixel phones being looted in Russia and reviewed before the official launch. Pixel phones have historically been subject to leaks, but this might be the first time the leak came directly from the commercial marketing video production.

In the leaked photos, the phone appeared mostly in black or Obsidian. Other possible launch colours include Porcelain, Obsidian, and two additional special shades. While Pixels were initially known for their monochromatic designs, Google is now expanding the colour palette to offer a more vibrant and appealing choice for first-time buyers.

