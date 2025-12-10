IndiGo Flight Cancellation Crisis Hits Thailand’s Peak Season

BANGKOK – A wave of large-scale flight cancellations by IndiGo, India’s biggest airline, has sparked a serious travel disruption across the country, and the shock is now hitting Thailand hard.

The crisis has cut off a key flow of high-spending Indian group tourists at the height of the December holiday season. The airline’s breakdown in operations, linked to poor preparation for new pilot rest rules, has set off a chain reaction that has forced thousands of Indian travellers to abandon long-planned trips to Thailand.

IndiGo’s decision to cancel thousands of flights across its domestic network in just a few days has highlighted how fragile India’s fast-growing outbound tourism market can be, and has dealt a sharp blow to Thailand’s fragile tourism rebound.

The Indian Flight Crisis: A Failure of Planning

At the heart of the turmoil is IndiGo, which controls more than 60% of India’s domestic air traffic. The carrier, long praised for its low-cost model, struggled badly to adapt its crew schedules to new, compulsory Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules.

These rules are meant to cut pilot fatigue and raise safety standards. IndiGo’s poor planning led to an immediate shortage of pilots and cabin crew who met the new legal rest rules, so the airline had to cancel a significant share of its flights.

For several days, major Indian airports such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru became scenes of confusion and anger. Passengers faced last-minute cancellations, crowded terminals, and a lack of clear information.

Many reported soaring fares on rival airlines and little help from IndiGo staff. The carrier has started to restore its schedule and handle refunds, but damage to customer confidence and holiday plans in December is already severe.

The timing could hardly be worse, since it falls during India’s busy marriage and holiday travel period.

Thailand Takes a Hit From IndiGo Cancellations

The shock from India’s domestic airline mess has quickly crossed the Andaman Sea and landed in Thailand. The country relies strongly on Indian visitors, who now form one of its fastest-growing tourist markets. The sudden cancellations are hurting one of the most valuable segments, organised group travellers.

Vathanachai Chatrirath, Vice-President of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), confirmed that the effect is significant. Around 20% of Indian tour groups booked for Thailand have cancelled their trips since the start of the disruption.

Most international flights on IndiGo, Thai Airways, and Thai AirAsia, linking Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai with Bangkok and Phuket, have continued to run close to schedule. The real problem lies with the domestic connections inside India that feed into those international routes.

“Many travellers were unable to travel to Thailand as domestic flights from their second-tier cities had been cancelled, although international flights to Thailand from major Indian cities were still operating as normal,” Mr Vathanachai said.

For a package group holding tickets from Mumbai to Bangkok, the journey often starts with a domestic leg from a home city such as Pune, Ahmedabad, or Hyderabad. If that first flight is cancelled, the entire trip collapses. The loss of these internal connections has cut off many middle-class Indian travellers from the main international hubs, and in turn from Thailand.

A High-Spending Market Cut Short

The timing of these cancellations is especially painful because they fall right in the peak season for Indian group travel in December. Indian visitors to Thailand are commonly split into two big, high-value categories.

Incentive and leisure family groups:

These travellers usually head for Thailand’s most popular spots, focusing on shopping, nightlife, and family-friendly activities. Their classic routes include: Bangkok

Pattaya

Phuket

Krabi Wedding groups:

This segment is extremely valuable, often involving several hundred guests and multi-day stays at top-end venues. These groups usually choose scenic seaside locations for destination weddings, especially: Phuket

Hua Hin

The weeks before Christmas and New Year bring the highest airfares and hotel rates of the year. Losing even one large wedding party or incentive group means a major, permanent loss of income for hotels, tour operators, coach companies, event planners, and small businesses across Thai destinations.

Short-Term Shock or Warning Sign?

Despite the current setback, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) still sees this as a temporary disruption. Before the crisis, IndiGo held the largest share of India–Thailand flights, running more than a quarter of all weekly services between the two countries.

Patsee Permvongsenee, TAT’s Executive Director for the Asean, South Asia, and South Pacific region, noted that IndiGo cancelled more than 3,800 flights in the first week of December alone, most of them on domestic routes. Even so, TAT remains positive about long-term demand from India.

Thailand has gained strongly from the post-pandemic rise in Indian outbound travel, which has stayed firm even as other key markets, such as China, have softened. TAT is targeting a record 2.4 million to 2.5 million Indian visitors this year, which would set a new benchmark.

The IndiGo chaos is a sharp reminder of how tightly linked global travel has become. A scheduling error in an airline’s crew planning office far away can cut the income of a hotel owner in Phuket or leave a tour guide in Krabi without work.

IndiGo is rolling out emergency measures, and India’s Civil Aviation Ministry has stepped in, so the situation should slowly improve. For now, though, many Thai tourism businesses are dealing with a sudden drop in Indian groups at the most profitable time of year.

The hope across the industry is that this shock passes quickly and that the Indian market returns to its strong growth path rather than facing a lasting slowdown.

