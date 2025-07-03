Shadow Firms Shatter Trust With India’s IT Workers

NEW DELHI – A string of recent reports about questionable conduct by a select few IT companies in India is causing fresh doubts about India’s role as a reliable source of global talent. These incidents, blamed on favouritism and inside connections, could damage international trust at a time when India is growing its involvement in the global tech market.

The implications of these actions not only affect individual companies but also have far-reaching consequences for India’s overall reputation in the global IT landscape. As India continues to position itself as a leader in technology and innovation, maintaining a transparent and fair hiring process is crucial for sustaining its competitive edge.

The 2023 jobs-for-bribes scandal at TCS, the country’s top IT services company, drew attention to serious bias in vendor selection. TCS’s investigation pointed to Hyderabad-based Foray Software Pvt Ltd and Bengaluru-based Taltech Technologies Pvt Ltd. Both companies allegedly gained an unfair edge in staffing contracts by using personal ties and bribing senior staff. Such practices not only undermine the trust of potential job candidates but also affect the morale of employees who strive to maintain integrity in their work. Furthermore, these actions can lead to a lack of innovation, as diverse talent is sidelined in favour of favouritism.

Insiders claim these firms received inside knowledge about upcoming job openings before others, letting them beat more than 1,000 other TCS sub-vendors and win contracts unfairly. This insider knowledge can create a toxic work environment, as employees begin to feel that their hard work and qualifications are overlooked in favour of those with personal connections. The consequences extend beyond just hiring practices, affecting the overall health of the company’s culture and its ability to attract top talent in a competitive market.

TCS acted by blacklisting Foray Software, its founder Vasu Babu Vajja, Taltech, and the executives involved. Other leading Indian IT service companies also cut ties with Foray Software and Vasu Babu Vajja. Yet, problems remain. The blacklisting, while a necessary step, raises questions about how many other companies continue to operate under similar conditions. Moreover, the effectiveness of blacklisting in truly preventing unethical practices remains debatable, and companies must adopt comprehensive strategies to ensure that such behavior does not recur.

ES Search Consultants

Foray Software reportedly still operates quietly, both in India and overseas, taking advantage of gaps in vendor and hiring systems. According to a Bengaluru-based compliance specialist, the company misleads major clients, inflates costs, and blocks talented professionals from opportunities. This situation raises significant ethical questions for all stakeholders involved, as the actions of a few can tarnish the reputation of an entire industry. As a result, regulatory bodies may need to implement stricter guidelines to prevent such practices from occurring in the future.

Attention has also turned to Foray Software’s link with ES Search Consultants, a Texas-based business owned by Madhu Koneni and Mrudula Munagala, a married couple. This connection highlights how intertwined business relationships can create conflicts of interest, leading to unethical practices. The influence of personal relationships on business decisions can compromise the integrity of the hiring process, ultimately affecting the quality of talent available in the market and hindering fair competition.

Former employees allege that once ES Search staff are placed with a client, they influence recruitment decisions. This lets them reject well-qualified candidates, including US citizens, making it look as though there is a lack of suitable applicants. They then promote their preferred candidates, often at higher rates. The ramifications of these practices extend to the broader job market, where qualified individuals may find it increasingly challenging to secure positions due to a system that favours connections over merit.

In many cases, ES Search hires these preferred candidates from Foray Software on H1B visas, pays them less, and increases company profits. Such actions can mislead clients and limit fair access for other vendors. This practice not only affects the livelihood of other job seekers but also diminishes the quality of the workforce, as lower wages for highly skilled professionals can lead to decreased motivation and productivity.

Ex-recruiters have accused ES Search Consultants of steering hiring to favour H1B visa holders from India over US-based applicants, possibly breaking US immigration rules. These allegations underscore the need for transparency and accountability in recruitment processes, particularly in industries that rely heavily on foreign talent. Without proper oversight, the integrity of hiring practices may continue to be compromised, resulting in a loss of trust among clients and competitors alike.

Public H1B records show ES Search naming companies like WW Grainger and 7-Eleven as ‘secondary entities’, meaning the assigned work site. Notably, Madhu Koneni is said to be a full-time employee at WW Grainger, which raises concerns about honesty in hiring. This situation highlights the potential for conflicts of interest that can arise when personal relationships intersect with business operations, making it crucial for companies to establish clear guidelines to avoid any appearance of impropriety.

India’s Telugu Mafia

Foray Software and ES Search Consultants reportedly keep their business within a close group, often called the “Telugu Mafia” by those in the know. Critics say this approach shuts out talented engineers from other parts of India and makes competition unfair. This practice not only affects the job market but also stifles innovation, as a lack of diversity in hiring can lead to homogenised thinking and limited problem-solving capabilities.

India’s IT sector has long depended on trust and skill. A small group putting profit first threatens the reputation earned by many honest engineers and companies, said a tech business owner who lost a US contract because of these practices. The need for accountability in the hiring process is more crucial than ever, as the industry navigates the complexities of a global market where reputation can make or break opportunities.

These challenges come as India looks to deepen ties with the United States in areas like workforce mobility and technology. Any loss of trust, whether justified or not, could stall years of progress in business and diplomacy. The potential consequences of these practices extend beyond immediate business dealings, impacting long-term partnerships and collaborative efforts between nations, which are vital for technological advancement and growth.

Industry leaders and analysts want regulators and international clients to review sub-vendor hiring, increase openness in candidate selection, and cut ties with companies that break fair hiring rules. Transparency in these processes is essential to restore confidence among stakeholders and ensure that the best candidates are chosen based on merit rather than connections.

A compliance board adviser pointed out that this situation affects more than just business reputation. It impacts national trust and India’s future role in the global tech sector. As India positions itself as a leader in innovation, maintaining a fair and equitable hiring process is imperative for its continued success on the world stage.

Tech Ecosystem in India

Moreover, fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion within organisations will not only enhance creativity and innovation but also rebuild the tarnished reputation of the industry. By actively seeking diverse talent from different regions of India and beyond, companies can cultivate a workforce that reflects a wide range of perspectives and ideas. This, in turn, will contribute positively to the overall success and growth of the tech ecosystem in India.

Collaborative efforts among industry players to set up an independent regulatory body could also play a vital role in promoting transparency in hiring practices. This body could oversee recruitment processes, ensuring that all parties adhere to fair practices. Engaging in regular audits and assessments would help identify any discrepancies and allow for corrective measures to be implemented swiftly.

As the landscape of the Indian IT industry evolves, it is paramount for stakeholders to engage in discussions about ethical practices. Organisations should invest in training programs focused on compliance and ethics, ensuring that all employees understand the importance of maintaining integrity in their work. Furthermore, establishing robust whistleblower policies can empower employees to report unethical practices without fear of retaliation.

