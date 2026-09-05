Air India Rolls Out Voluntary Pilot Testing After Phuket Fiasco

NEW DELHI – Air India is taking strong action following a deeply concerning mid-air event. The airline has introduced a 100% voluntary pilot testing program for drugs and psychoactive substances. This move comes just weeks after a frightening incident on a flight from Phuket to Delhi. Passengers experienced a sudden and sharp drop in altitude that left dozens injured.

The situation grew worse when investigators released their initial findings on the flight. The aviation safety bureau revealed that the pilot-in-command tested positive for a psychoactive substance. In response, Air India fired the captain immediately and promised sweeping safety changes.

Key Takeaways

Air India launched a 100% voluntary drug testing program for all pilots after a major safety breach.

The captain of the Phuket-Delhi flight was fired after testing positive for a psychoactive substance.

The August flight suffered a sudden hydraulic failure, dropping 300 feet and injuring 24 people.

A Terrifying Mid-Air Plunge

On August 4, Air India Flight AI-2379 left Phuket carrying 145 people. While flying at 36,000 feet over Odisha, the Airbus A320neo suddenly plunged 300 feet. The cabin was thrown into chaos because the seat belt signs were turned off during the cruise. Passengers and crew members were tossed around the cabin without any warning.

The terrifying drop resulted in 24 injuries, with four people suffering serious harm. Medical teams rushed to meet the plane when it landed safely in Delhi. Injured passengers were quickly treated and some were taken to local hospitals. At first, people blamed the sudden drop on severe clear-air turbulence.

However, a preliminary report from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau told a very different story. The aircraft actually suffered a rare and brief failure of all three of its hydraulic systems. This mechanical glitch caused the autopilot to turn off and triggered a brief stall warning. Because of the injuries and system failures, authorities officially classified the terrifying event as an accident.

Zero Tolerance and Swift Action

While the mechanical failure was alarming, the medical reports sparked an even bigger scandal for the airline. Both pilots took mandatory breathalyzer and drug tests after they landed safely in Delhi. The co-pilot, who was flying during the plunge, passed all the required medical checks without issue. Sadly, the 34-year-old pilot-in-command failed his initial psychoactive substance test.

Further laboratory blood tests confirmed the presence of marijuana in the captain’s system. The investigation bureau called this finding a serious concern for overall aviation safety. Air India wasted no time and terminated the captain’s employment right away. The airline publicly stated it maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy for any flight safety violations.

To rebuild public trust, Air India quickly rolled out 100% voluntary pilot testing across its workforce. A company spokesperson confirmed this massive testing effort is an extra step to ensure total safety. The airline wants to make absolutely sure its pilots remain in top mental and physical condition. This program goes above and beyond the standard random checks required by current aviation laws.

Rebuilding Trust in the Skies

The safety of passengers must always be the top priority for any major global airline. Indian aviation rules currently require regular medical checks and random drug testing for flight crews. Yet, this shocking Phuket flight fiasco exposes potential gaps in the current industry safety net. By introducing full voluntary testing, Air India hopes to set a new safety standard for the industry.

Investigators are still looking into what exactly caused the plane’s hydraulic systems to fail mid-air. They also need to determine if the captain’s drug use played any role in his physical reaction. For now, the prompt firing of the pilot sends a strong message to all airline staff. Breaking vital safety protocols will result in severe and immediate professional consequences.

Travelers expect a safe, calm, and professional environment when they step onto a commercial plane. This highly stressful incident challenged those basic expectations in a very public and frightening way. However, the airline’s fast response shows they are serious about fixing the problem for good. Moving forward, these strict new tests should help everyone fly with a bit more peace of mind.

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