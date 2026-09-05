Dog Bite in Thailand: Rabies Shots and Where to Get Them

Any dog bite or scratch in Thailand may require urgent rabies post-exposure treatment, even if the wound looks minor. Wash it immediately with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes, don’t wait for symptoms, and seek same-day medical care.

A doctor can assess whether you need rabies vaccine, rabies immune globulin, and follow-up doses, while hospitals and clinics can explain costs and treatment schedules. If you’re in Chiang Rai, this guide to hospitals for tourists can help you find local care; the information below is general and doesn’t replace a doctor’s assessment.

Key Takeaways

Wash any bite or scratch with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes, then seek medical care the same day.

A doctor may recommend rabies vaccine, and previously unvaccinated patients may also need rabies immune globulin.

Follow every scheduled vaccine dose, commonly on days 0, 3, 7, and 14 under CDC guidance.

WHO explains rabies post-exposure treatment, including when immunoglobulin is needed.

In Chiang Rai, medical care for foreigners is available through major private hospitals.

Bitten by a Dog in Thailand? Rabies Shots and Where to Get Them

If a dog bites or scratches you in Thailand, move away from the animal and deal with the wound first. Wash and flush it under running water with soap for about 15 minutes. If available, apply an antiseptic such as povidone-iodine, then cover the area with clean gauze.

Don’t wait for the owner, vaccination records, or symptoms before seeking care. A stray, missing, sick, or unusually aggressive dog creates extra concern, but even a familiar dog may need medical assessment. You can also review this guide on what to do after a rabies exposure while arranging transport to a hospital or clinic.

When a Dog Bite Counts as a Rabies Exposure

WHO groups animal contact into three simple categories. Category I includes touching or feeding a healthy animal and being licked on intact skin. These actions are not considered rabies exposures, although a clinician should make the final decision.

Category II includes nibbling uncovered skin or minor scratches and abrasions that do not bleed. These injuries usually require thorough wound washing and rabies vaccination after a medical assessment. Category III is more serious and includes any bite or scratch that breaks through the skin, saliva on broken skin, or saliva entering the eyes or mouth.

A dog bite that draws blood is a clear reason to seek urgent care. However, bleeding is not required for a wound to matter. A tiny puncture can still expose you to saliva, and scratches may be deeper than they first appear. If the dog cannot be safely observed, has disappeared, appears sick, or behaves unusually, tell the clinician immediately.

WHO’s guidance on rabies vaccination and post-exposure treatment explains when patients may need vaccine and rabies immune globulin. Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms begin, but prompt post-exposure treatment is highly effective when started before symptoms appear.

Why You Still Need Care Even If the Wound Looks Small

Dog teeth can leave narrow punctures that close quickly over bacteria. The wound may look harmless while germs remain under the skin. Medical staff can clean it properly, check for infection, and decide whether antibiotics are appropriate, especially for deep punctures, hand wounds, crush injuries, or wounds near a joint.

Ask about your tetanus protection during the visit. Animal bites can count as dirty or major wounds, so you may need a booster if your vaccination is incomplete or your last dose was too long ago. A clinician may also check whether the bite damaged a tendon, nerve, blood vessel, joint, or bone. Pain, numbness, weakness, limited movement, or swelling deserves prompt attention.

Symptoms cannot tell you whether rabies treatment is needed. Rabies symptoms may take weeks or months to develop, and waiting for fever, tingling, confusion, or trouble swallowing creates a dangerous delay. The safer approach is to have the exposure assessed immediately, then follow every vaccine appointment your clinician schedules.

A small puncture can still require the same urgent rabies assessment as a larger wound. Size alone does not determine the risk.

Which Rabies Post-Exposure Schedule Do You Need?

Your rabies treatment plan depends on the wound, the dog’s condition and availability, your previous rabies vaccination, your immune status, and the clinician’s assessment. Thailand clinics may use an approved intradermal or intramuscular schedule, so follow the dates written by the treating facility rather than switching between protocols yourself.

For a quick comparison, these are the standard CDC/ACIP schedules:

Patient situation Rabies immune globulin Vaccine schedule Not previously vaccinated, not immunocompromised Once at the start of treatment Days 0, 3, 7, and 14 Not previously vaccinated, immunocompromised Once at the start of treatment Days 0, 3, 7, 14, and 28, with follow-up testing when advised Previously completed a recognized rabies vaccine series Not given Days 0 and 3

Day 0 means the day you receive the first vaccine dose, not necessarily the day of the bite. If you are arranging care in Chiang Rai, these Chiang Rai hospital options for international patients may help you identify a facility with emergency services and English-language support.

Rabies Immune Globulin: Who Needs It and When

Rabies immune globulin, also called RIG or HRIG, supplies ready-made antibodies while your immune system develops protection from the vaccine. It is generally needed for a serious Category III exposure, such as a bite or scratch that passes through the skin, saliva on broken skin, or saliva entering the eyes or mouth.

People who weren’t vaccinated against rabies before the exposure may need HRIG, especially after a transdermal bite or scratch. A clinician gives it once at the beginning of post-exposure treatment. When possible, the doctor infiltrates as much as appropriate into and around the wound. Any remaining amount goes into a muscle at a site separate from the vaccine.

HRIG must not be mixed with the first vaccine dose. It also must not be injected at the same anatomical site, because the products need to work independently. Only a qualified clinician should decide whether you need HRIG, calculate the dose, and determine where to place it. If you reach care after the first vaccine, ask immediately whether HRIG is still indicated.

What Changes If You Had Rabies Vaccine Before?

If you completed a recognized rabies vaccination series before the bite, post-exposure treatment usually consists of two vaccine doses, given on days 0 and 3. You don’t receive rabies immune globulin. The CDC’s rabies post-exposure guidance describes this shorter schedule for people with documented prior vaccination.

Bring your vaccine card, medical record, or clear photos of the documents if you have them. However, don’t delay treatment while searching for paperwork. Tell the doctor when and where you received the series, which product was used if known, and whether you completed every dose.

Immunocompromised patients need individual medical advice, even when they recall previous vaccination. The same applies when records are incomplete, the earlier product is uncertain, or the series may not have been recognized. In those situations, the treating clinician may order antibody testing or recommend a different plan. Continue every appointment until the clinic confirms that your treatment is complete.

Where to Get Rabies Shots in Thailand

Thailand has rabies treatment in major cities, but access can vary outside tourist centers. Before you travel to another province, ask the treating clinician to confirm both your next dose date and the facility that will provide it.

Finding Care in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Smaller Towns

Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket usually offer several choices, including government hospitals, private hospitals, hospital emergency departments, and travel medicine clinics. Bangkok also has the Thai Red Cross Society’s Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute on Rama IV Road, a well-known rabies center that provides post-exposure care. Call ahead to confirm opening hours and ask whether rabies vaccine and rabies immune globulin, or RIG, are currently in stock.

Private hospitals may offer easier communication and faster registration, while government hospitals often cost less. Travel medicine clinics can also provide rabies vaccination, but a fresh bite should go to a hospital emergency department, particularly when the wound is deep, bleeding, near the face or hand, or likely to need RIG.

Smaller towns may have rabies vaccine but not immune globulin. If the local hospital cannot provide RIG, it may refer you to a larger provincial hospital or another facility. Don’t assume a clinic has supplies simply because it offers routine vaccines. Call first and ask these exact questions:

Do you have rabies vaccine available today?

Do you have rabies immune globulin for an unvaccinated patient with a bite?

Can a doctor treat a fresh dog bite after hours?

Where should I receive the next dose if I leave town?

In Chiang Rai, government referral care and private hospitals are practical starting points. Visitors can compare English-speaking doctors in Chiang Rai and review Chiang Rai hospital and health care options before choosing where to go.

Hotel staff, tour operators, or a nearby clinic can help call a hospital in Thai. After treatment, keep traveling only when a clinician confirms your next appointment date and location.

Emergency Numbers and What to Bring to the Hospital

Call 1669, Thailand’s emergency medical number, when you need urgent help or an ambulance referral. The number can also help direct you to appropriate emergency care. A Thailand emergency hospital guide may help you identify nearby facilities while someone contacts the hospital.

Bring your passport, insurance information, medication list, allergy details, and any prior rabies vaccine records. If it is safe, take a photo of the dog or record its color, size, location, owner details, and behavior. Never approach or try to capture the animal.

Write down the time of the bite, wound location, vaccine brand, dose date, and next appointment date. Keep the hospital receipt and vaccine record with your passport. If another facility continues your care, show staff those documents rather than relying on memory. For an additional overview of animal-bite care and local emergency contacts, see this Thailand rabies treatment guide.

How Much Do Rabies Shots Cost in Thailand?

There is no single nationwide price for rabies shots in Thailand. Your final bill depends on the hospital, vaccine brand, delivery method, consultation fee, wound treatment, and whether you need rabies immune globulin (RIG).

As a rough guide, a rabies vaccine dose may cost about 200 to 350 baht at a Thai Red Cross or government facility, while private hospitals may charge around 800 to 3,000 baht per dose. Published private-hospital prices vary. For example, Bangkok Hospital facilities have listed individual doses near 990 to 1,999 baht, while some packages include two doses and doctor fees.

These prices are only planning figures. Hospitals can change package prices, and a bite visit usually involves more than the vaccine itself.

What Your Rabies Treatment Bill May Include

Ask the hospital for an itemized estimate before treatment, but don’t delay urgent care while comparing prices. Your bill may include:

The doctor’s consultation or emergency department fee.

Wound cleaning, dressing, and other bite treatment.

The rabies vaccine and injection fee.

Rabies immune globulin, if the doctor recommends it.

Tetanus vaccination, antibiotics, or other medicines.

Follow-up consultations and later vaccine doses.

RIG can add a major cost. Unvaccinated patients with a serious bite or other Category III exposure may need it, and the product is often billed separately. Guide-level estimates place RIG at roughly 4,000 to 15,000 baht or more, depending on the product, facility, and the patient’s weight. A larger dose may cost more because RIG dosing depends on body weight.

Ask these questions before leaving the hospital:

Does this price include the doctor and hospital fees? Is the vaccine charged per dose or as a complete package? Does the estimate include wound care and tetanus treatment? If I need RIG, how much will it cost separately? Can another hospital give my later vaccine doses?

The last question matters if you’re traveling between Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Chiang Rai, or smaller towns. Keep the vaccine record and receipt so the next facility can confirm the product, dose, and date.

Intradermal Treatment May Cost Less

Thailand commonly uses intradermal rabies vaccination, including Thai Red Cross protocols. The clinician places a small amount of vaccine into the skin at specified sites. Intramuscular treatment uses a larger dose injected into muscle, so the method can affect the total price and the number of vaccine vials required.

A published Thai hospital study found that an updated Thai Red Cross intradermal regimen reduced provider vaccination costs from US$5.60 per patient under the older regimen to US$2.40 under the updated protocol. You can review the Thai Red Cross cost-savings study for the research details.

Those figures are not guaranteed patient prices. The study measured healthcare provider costs, not the amount an international traveler pays at a hospital counter. Consultation charges, staffing, supplies, facility fees, and the hospital’s pricing policy can still change your bill.

Insurance and Receipts

Contact your travel insurer as soon as you receive medical advice. Ask whether emergency rabies post-exposure treatment, RIG, follow-up doses, and transportation are covered. Some hospitals require payment before treatment, while others may arrange direct billing with approved insurers.

Keep every receipt, medical report, prescription, vaccine label, and appointment record. Travelers staying in Chiang Rai can also review these Thailand medical insurance options before an emergency occurs. Your insurer may need complete documentation for reimbursement, especially when later doses are given at a different facility.

Mistakes to Avoid After a Dog Bite

The first hours after a dog bite can affect the care you need later. Avoid these common mistakes, even when the wound seems minor or the dog appears healthy.

Waiting for Symptoms Before Seeking Care

Rabies symptoms may take weeks or months to appear. By then, post-exposure treatment may be too late. Don’t wait for fever, tingling, confusion, trouble swallowing, or unusual behavior. Wash the wound immediately and seek medical care the same day.

A doctor must assess the exposure before deciding whether you need rabies vaccine, rabies immune globulin, tetanus protection, antibiotics, or additional wound care. The CDC’s rabies treatment guidance also supports prompt evaluation and public health coordination after an exposure.

Don’t let the dog’s appearance reassure you too much. A friendly pet can carry infection, and a dog that looks healthy may still require observation after biting someone. A pet’s vaccination history lowers concern, but it doesn’t let you make the medical decision yourself. Ask for the owner’s contact details and vaccination records if you can get them safely, then give that information to the hospital.

Trying to Find or Watch the Dog First

Thai public health officials may arrange for a healthy dog, cat, or ferret to remain confined and observed for 10 days. If the animal becomes sick or dies during that period, officials may arrange testing and provide further instructions.

However, don’t delay your first medical assessment while searching for the animal. A stray dog may disappear, and an owner may provide incomplete or unreliable information. Go to a hospital or clinic first, then contact local animal control, veterinary officials, or public health staff about observation.

Never chase, catch, or handle the dog yourself. Record its location, appearance, behavior, and owner’s details only when you can do so without another bite. In Chiang Rai, a previous Mae Sai rabies outbreak report shows why suspected exposures deserve prompt attention.

Closing the Wound or Replacing PEP With Antibiotics

Avoid sealing a deep puncture or bite at home with glue, tape, or tight bandages. Dog teeth can push bacteria beneath the skin, and closing the opening may trap contamination. Let medical staff clean and assess the wound before deciding whether closure is safe.

Antibiotics may help prevent or treat a bacterial infection, but they don’t prevent rabies. Take them only when a clinician prescribes them, and continue the rabies treatment plan separately. Also ask about tetanus protection, particularly for deep, dirty, or heavily contaminated wounds.

Finally, don’t skip later vaccine doses because the wound heals or you feel well. Put every appointment in your phone, keep the vaccine record with your passport, and confirm the next dose before leaving the hospital. If you change cities, give the new facility the exact product, dose dates, and treatment records. A missed appointment requires medical advice, not guesswork.

Frequently Asked Questions

A dog bite in Thailand often raises practical questions after the first hospital visit. These answers cover pregnancy, missed appointments, animal observation, side effects, travel plans, and what to do when treatment records are incomplete.

Can I Receive Rabies Shots While Pregnant or Breastfeeding?

Yes. Pregnancy and breastfeeding are not reasons to delay rabies post-exposure treatment. Rabies can be fatal, so doctors recommend treatment when the exposure calls for it, regardless of pregnancy or nursing status. The Canadian Immunization Guide also states that pregnancy and breastfeeding are not contraindications to rabies post-exposure prophylaxis.

Tell the doctor how far along you are and whether you are breastfeeding. The medical team can also review other medicines, allergies, and any pregnancy-related care you need.

What Should I Do If I Miss a Rabies Vaccine Appointment?

Contact the treating hospital or clinic as soon as you realize you’ve missed a dose. Don’t restart the series or change the schedule on your own. A clinician can adjust the remaining appointments based on the delay, the vaccine method, your immune status, and the doses already recorded.

Take your vaccine card or a photo of it when you return. If you’re in another Thai province, show the new hospital the exact dates, product name, dose, and injection method. This information helps the next clinician continue treatment safely.

Can I Stop Treatment If the Dog Stays Healthy?

A healthy dog, cat, or ferret may be confined and observed for 10 days after the bite. If the animal remains healthy throughout that period, public health officials may determine that it wasn’t infectious when the exposure occurred. The CDC Yellow Book rabies guidance describes this 10-day observation rule.

However, don’t stop your vaccine appointments because the dog looks well. Let a doctor or public health official make that decision after confirming the animal’s identity, health status, and observation arrangements. If the dog disappears, becomes ill, or dies, report it immediately.

What Side Effects Can Rabies Vaccine Cause?

Most reactions are mild and temporary. You may notice soreness, redness, or swelling where the injection was given, along with headache, tiredness, nausea, muscle aches, or a low fever. These symptoms usually improve without stopping treatment.

Seek urgent help for trouble breathing, facial swelling, widespread hives, fainting, or another sign of a severe allergic reaction. Otherwise, ask the clinic what pain or fever medicine is safe for you, especially if you’re pregnant, taking other medication, or have a medical condition.

Can I Fly or Continue Traveling After Starting Treatment?

You may be able to travel, but arrange every remaining dose before leaving the city. Ask the treating hospital to write down your next appointment dates, vaccine product, dose method, and recommended facility. Then call a hospital at your destination to confirm that it provides rabies post-exposure treatment.

Avoid travel if you have uncontrolled bleeding, a severe wound, fever, spreading redness, worsening swelling, numbness, or limited movement. A clinician should assess those symptoms before you board a bus or plane. Keep your vaccine record, receipts, passport, and medical report in your carry-on luggage.

Can I Drink Alcohol After a Rabies Vaccine?

Official rabies guidance focuses on wound care and completing treatment, rather than setting a universal alcohol restriction. Still, avoid alcohol while you feel unwell, take sedating medication, or need to monitor a reaction after treatment. Never use alcohol to clean a bite instead of washing it with soap and running water.

If you take antibiotics, pain medicine, or another prescription, ask the doctor or pharmacist whether alcohol could cause a problem. Most importantly, alcohol must never delay a vaccine appointment, wound review, or emergency assessment.