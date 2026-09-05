South Korean Scam Boss Arrested in Thailand Over 250 Million Baht Fraud

BANGKOK – Thai police have successfully captured a key leader of a South Korean gambling scam gang after an intense manhunt. The suspect is accused of cheating innocent people out of more than 250 million baht in his home country.

He was finally arrested at a luxury apartment in Nonthaburi after spending months hiding from authorities down in Phuket. This major arrest shows how international police forces are working closely together to track down escaping fugitives.

The wanted man, identified by police simply as Mr. Lim, was a top-level member of a known criminal group called “Lucky Nine“. South Korean police had asked for global help to find him after he quietly slipped out of their country.

According to police, his illegal business left more than 100 victims facing terrible financial losses. The total stolen money is estimated to be over 10 billion won, which is about 250 million Thai baht.

Key Takeaways

Major arrest: Thai immigration officers caught a top figure in the “Lucky Nine” scam network hiding in a Nonthaburi apartment.

Thai immigration officers caught a top figure in the “Lucky Nine” scam network hiding in a Nonthaburi apartment. Massive losses: The criminal group cheated over 100 South Korean victims out of roughly 250 million baht.

The criminal group cheated over 100 South Korean victims out of roughly 250 million baht. Deportation planned: The suspect will face local visa charges in Thailand before police send him back to South Korea.

The arrest was a joint effort between Thai immigration officers and South Korean law enforcement. Police stated that Thailand will not allow itself to become a safe hiding spot for international criminals. Authorities are actively looking for any other network members who might have also traveled to the country. They want to make sure the entire operation is shut down for good before anyone else gets hurt.

How the Fake Casino Scam Tricked Investors

The “Lucky Nine” gang ran a very clever and convincing trap to steal money from everyday people. They set up 12 different operational centers across South Korea to make their business look real and professional. The group convinced victims to hand over their savings by claiming they were investing in a highly profitable casino business. They promised people that their money was completely safe and would grow quickly over a short amount of time.

To make the scam even more tempting, the gang created a fake seven-level ranking system for all their investors. Depending on how much money a person put in, they were promised a massive return ranging from 3% to 21%. They used a classic pyramid scheme structure, relying on new money to keep the older investors happy. The scammers would use the cash from new victims to pay fake profits to the earlier ones.

However, the money was never actually invested in any real or legal business ventures. Instead, investigators discovered that the gang secretly spent the funds on illegal online gambling websites based overseas. When they were not gambling the money away, they simply kept it for their own personal use. Once the fresh money stopped coming in, the entire system crashed, leaving over 100 people with nothing but empty bank accounts.

Many of the victims had trusted the gang with their entire life savings, hoping for a better financial future. The sudden loss of so much money caused extreme stress and hardship for the families involved.

South Korean police quickly realized they were dealing with a highly organized crime ring and launched a massive investigation. They discovered that the gang had coordinators, software developers, and financial managers all working together to keep the lie alive.

A Long Game of Hide and Seek in Thailand

When the law finally started closing in on the gang, Mr. Lim decided to pack his bags and run. Thai immigration records show that he originally entered Thailand through Suvarnabhumi Airport on September 19, 2025. He arrived on a standard 90-day visa, which meant he was supposed to leave the country by December of that year. Instead of going home, he chose to vanish and began moving constantly between different hotels and rental rooms in Phuket.

Police noted that he frequently changed his location to avoid leaving a clear trail for investigators to follow. Eventually, the pressure in Phuket became too much, and he quietly moved up to the Bangkok area.

He rented a high-end condominium in Nonthaburi, hoping that the busy city environment would help him blend in. Unfortunately for him, Thai immigration officers were already tracking his movements and working closely with international teams.

On September 3, police arrived at his apartment building and found a man who perfectly matched the suspect’s description. After confirming his identity, Mr. Lim admitted that he had overstayed his legal welcome in Thailand by a staggering 260 days.

Officers searched his room and seized several items, including three mobile phones, two credit cards, and a tablet. These devices will be handed over to South Korean police to help track down the rest of the missing stolen money.

Mr. Lim is currently being held in Thai custody and will face local charges for his visa overstay. Once the Thai legal process is fully completed, he will be officially deported back to South Korea. There, he will finally have to stand trial and face justice for the millions of baht he helped steal from innocent families.

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