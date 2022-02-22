Robert Downey Jr. To Reunite With Director Shane Black For New Project

According to reports, Robert Downey Jr. is in talks to reunite with Iron Man 3 director Shane Black for a new film. Adapted from Donald E. Westlake’s popular series of crime fiction novels, The Parker. The main character of 24 of Westlake’s 28 novels written under the pseudonym Richard Stark is Parker, a professional thief.

Robert Downey Jr. to star in a new movie written by Iron Man 3 director Shane Black

Robert Downey Jr. will reunite with Iron Man 3 director Shane Black for a new film, according to Empire. Adapted from the popular crime fiction novel The Parker series, written by Donald E. Westlake under the pseudonym Richard Stark. According to reports, Black has penned the script for the new film, which will be starring Black. The Iron Man actor will portray Parker, the main protagonist of Westlake’s crime fiction novels.

According to reports, Amazon Studios will develop the film adaptation, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The film will be produced by Downey and Susan Downey along with Joel Silver. As well as working on the Marvel Studios Iron Man movies, Shane Black and Robert Downey Jr. collaborated on the 2005 black comedy crime thriller Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

Robert Downey Jr. upcoming projects

Since the 2008 release of Iron Man, Downey has starred in 10 films as Tony Stark/Iron Man within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Several of his scenes from the mini-series Loki were used in his final appearance as Tony Stark in the 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame. Downey will next appear in Jamie Foxx’s sports comedy-drama All-Star Weekend.

He will also play the former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, Lewis Strauss, in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming biopic Oppenheimer. The movie is about physicist Robert Oppenheimer, who is often referred to as “the father of the atomic bomb”. In addition to Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Hoyte van Hoytema, Jennifer Lame, and Ludwig Göransson, the movie also stars Emily Blunt.

Also Check:

‘Uncharted’ Review: Tom Holland-Starrer Has Unreal Stunts & A Little Comedy

Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ Receives a TV-14 Rating

Dune 2: Director Denis Confirms Script Is Complete, Filming Begins Soon

Moon Knight Trailer Out: Marc Spector Turns Into the Fierce Moon Knight