Moonfall to Debut in IMAX: Makers Unveiled a Special Poster

Published

45 seconds ago

on

Moonfall

Moonfall to Debut in IMAX: Hollywood’s king of disaster movies is Roland Emmerich. It has been his mission to bring the Earth close to the destruction on the big screen a number of times in the past, and with Moonfall he is ready to do it once again. Among the films he has directed are Stargate, Independence Day, Godzilla (1998), The Day After Tomorrow, 2012, and many more.

Godzilla director Toho is continuing the trend he has established with his other films as the release date of his latest sci-fi film Moonfall nears. It will make its IMAX debut later this year. The makers of the film have also revealed the special IMAX poster to coincide with the announcement of the movie’s IMAX debut.

What is the film Moonfall about?

A big-budget disaster adventure revolves around three astronauts (Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, and John Bradley) who go into space to save the world after the moon is knocked out of orbit and starts hurtling toward Earth, causing massive destruction.

Moonfall Imax poster

A new IMAX poster depicts an astronaut kneeling under a beam of light against a lunar backdrop. The poster also shows the range of sci-fi movies directed by Roland Emmerich, as the director cannot make a small film. Let’s see what this poster looks like:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IMAX (@imax)

Moonfall release date

The worldwide release of Moonfall is scheduled for February 4. Before the movie becomes available digitally, it will receive an exclusive run in theatres.

The cast of the film

The cast of Moonfall includes Halle Berry as Jo Fowler, Patrick Wilson, and John Bradley as the lead characters. Along with them, the film also features Michael Pena, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland in supporting roles.

