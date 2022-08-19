‘Kid Cudi’ Criticizes Erratic Behavior Of Former Friend, Kanye West

Connect with us



Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

1 hour ago

on

Kid Cudi

(CTN News) – A former friend and collaborator of Kanye West, Kid Cudi, has railed against the rapper as he speaks about his erratic behavior.

Kanye and Kid Cudi had a public fall out in February after Kanye removed Kid Cudi contributions from his ‘Donda 2’ album. This is because Cudi is friends with ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Pete Davidson, who was dating Kim Kardashian after she ended her marriage to West, reports Variety.

During an interview with Esquire magazine, Cudi stated: I’ve appeared on every album he’s ever released.

The only two he’s been on are mine and his. Considering that, you should be able to figure out what he’s suffering through,” Cudi told Esquire. Please don’t think I didn’t ask.”

West posted several anti-Cudi images to his Instagram account after removing Cudi from ‘Donda 2’, Variety reports.

There was a photo of West seated at a table with Kid Cudi, Davidson, and Timothee Chalamet. Everyone’s face except Chalamet’s had an ‘X’ over it.

Also, Davidson, Cudi, and Kardashian were portrayed as opposing teams in the poster for ‘Captain America: Civil War’.

“Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you’re trending because someone is talking about you?, as reported by Variety?

Apparently, you’ve been receiving messages from this person’s trolls on Instagram and Twitter. All in your comments? That s**t pissed me off. That he had the power to f*** with me that week.

That he used his power to f*** with me. That pissed me off. You f****** with my mental health now, bro,” he added.

Kid Cudi signing to Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music back in 2008.

There have been times when the two men have cooperated with each other and even featured in each other’s documentaries and other projects over the course of their career.
