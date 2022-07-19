Uvalde Shooting Proves Gun Laws Matter, Says Report Official.

(CTN News) – A report on the Uvalde shooting was released on Sunday by the Texas House investigative committee. The news conference was addressed by state representative Joe Moody (right).

According to a new report, law enforcement failed to respond quickly and effectively to the attack that killed 19 children and two teachers in May in Uvalde, Texas.

On Sunday, the Texas House committee investigating the Robb Elementary School shooting released a 77-page preliminary report detailing “systemic failures and egregious poor decisions” made by local, state, and federal officers.

There are four key takeaways from the committee’s findings, which it says are incomplete because multiple investigations are still underway.

A number of entities, including the school, social media platforms, and the attacker’s family, were blamed, but not any one individual. After the report was released, Uvalde’s mayor said acting police chief Mariano Pargas was placed on administrative leave.

Another official, school district police chief Pete Arredondo, is also on administrative leave.

A new report on Uvalde Shooting provides the most detailed account of the motives, preparations, and response of the gunman and the law enforcement officers who arrived on the scene only to wait longer than an hour before confronting him.

For the first time, the Austin American-Statesman, with KVUE TV, published hallway surveillance video exposing the hesitant and haphazard tactical response.

One of the lawmakers on the committee, Democratic state Rep. Joe Moody of El Paso, sees his job as presenting the facts. He hopes the report will act as a “solidifying piece” of evidence to help lawmakers improve gun control laws.

Despite gun control laws, critics say that people will find a way to do dangerous things if they really want to. According to him, the Uvalde shooter’s story shows how important these laws are.

Attempts to purchase weapons were unsuccessful before the suspect turned 18.

According to Moody, “one of the biggest takeaways here is that our laws work.” I believe the attacker would not be able to get hold of those guns if we made them more stringent.

If we raised the purchase age to 21 instead of 18, I believe the attacker would not be able to get hold of them.”

In an interview with Morning Edition’s Steve Inskeep, Moody discussed the report’s findings as well as his hopes for what comes next. Their conversation is summarized below.

The attacker’s warning signs are as follows:

It is not possible to name the gunman in the report, which Moody says was intentional because “this was someone who was seeking fame and notoriety.” Moody also notes that the systems around him failed.

Uvalde Shooting – The lack of action by law enforcement at the scene is as follows:

Despite the presence of 376 law enforcement officials, the report says that there was no clear leadership, a lack of basic communication, and a lack of urgency to engage the shooter.

Surveillance footage from the hallway

Leaked surveillance footage has sparked controversy and backlash, NPR reports.

In contrast to the public version of the video, the version of the video that the committee wanted to release to families had no image of the shooter on it.

