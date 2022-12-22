Winter Tonsils Can Cause Cancer So Dont Ignore Them

Tonsil Cancer Symptoms:

The tonsils are a pair of oval pads located at the back of the mouth on either side of the soft palate.

An infection in the tonsils is a potential contributor to the symptoms experienced by many individuals throughout the winter season, which include a sore throat, cough, and swelling.

The condition known as tonsillitis refers to the infection itself. Tonsils are a highly important component of our immune system because they prevent infections. When a patient has an overwhelming infection in the tonsils, it is not uncommon for them to also have difficulties speaking.

Tonsillitis can affect people of any age

The latest reports indicate that tonsillitis can affect people of any age. Sometimes the issue becomes so severe that it even causes fever to develop as a result of it.

In most cases, the tonsil problem will clear itself in a week, but if it lasts for an extended period of time, there is a chance that it could lead to cancer.

Cancer of the tonsils develops when the cells that line the tonsils begin to proliferate in an irregular manner.

A person who has tonsil cancer may have trouble swallowing, swelling and pain in the neck, stiffness in the jaw, and pain in the ear. Other symptoms may include jaw stiffness and ear pain.

Symptoms of tonsil cancer: There can be many symptoms of tonsil cancer

Difficulty swallowing

pain during defecation

Persistent pain in the ear

change in tone of voice

Weight loss, loss of appetite, fatigue

Cervical lymph node enlargement

hardening of the jaw

Types of tonsils: Tonsillitis can be a serious throat problem. Due to this, there is a problem with eating and speaking. It is of six types.

Acute Tonsillitis: In this, a bacterium or virus infects the tonsils, causing swelling and soreness in the throat. In this, the tonsils turn gray or white. Acute tonsillitis occurs suddenly and it gets cured within a few days.

Chronic Tonsillitis:- If someone is getting tonsils very often then there is a possibility that he may have chronic tonsillitis. Sometimes even after having acute tonsillitis, chronic tonsillitis occurs.

Peritonsillar Abscess:- In this type of tonsillitis, pus starts accumulating in the tonsils. Peritonsillar abscesses should be drained immediately. Long-term exposure to it increases the risk of cancer.

Acute mononucleosis:- Usually caused by exposure to Epstein-Barr virus. Because of this, there is a problem of severe swelling in the tonsils, fever, sore throat, and rash.

Strep throat: – Strep throat tonsillitis is caused by a bacteria called Streptococcus. Because of this, the throat also becomes completely infected. Along with sore throat, neck pain and fever starts coming in it.

Tonsilloliths or Tonsil Stones:- Tonsilloliths type of tonsillitis occurs when some waste gets stuck in the throat and it becomes hard.

