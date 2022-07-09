Eyelashes Grow Longer Using #1 Careprost Bimatoprost Eye Serum 

Not just women, even men these days are quite conscious of having a decent growth of eyelashes, and that too as organically as possible.

There has been a steep turn towards organic and natural solutions for health as well as beauty, and eyelashes is also not neglected from this segment of personal wellness. So how do we do it? Lets consider the most natural yet effective ways of gaining lustrous eyelashes.

#1 Careprost Bimatoprost Eyelash Growth Serum

Careprost, having about Bimatoprost 0.03% (w/v), is globally one of the finest eyelash enhancing solutions when it comes to gaining sufficient eyelashes. It is highly effective to treat hypotrichosis, which is a condition of abnormal hair patterns or growth; primarily characterized by little or no hair growth on the head, brows, eyelids, or other areas of the body wherever normal hair growth is expected.

About Careprost Eye Drops/Eyelash Serum

Careprost Bimatoprost Eye Drops/ Eyelash Serum was primarily designed to work on the intraocular pressure of the eyes; as any sudden or gradual increase in this pressure might lead to severe damaging of optic nerves, that eventually results in loss of vision.

Yet interestingly, this formulation also has a secondary advantageous function of boosting the growth of eyelashes by lowering the effects of hypotrichosis or insufficient growth of hair on eyelashes.

It happens to be an FDA accredited solution; which means the Food and Drug Administration, United States; has clinically tested and approved it to be a safe product. By now, several people have already tried and tested this eyelash growth serum; confrimng it to be a promising and natural treatment for growing thicker and lengthier eyelashes.

Careprost bimatoprost ophthalmic solution serum promises quicker and denser growth of eyelashes, but of course on daily application and completing the treatment course.

Mechanism

The Careprost’s active ingredient through Bimatoprost 0.03% (w/v), stimulates the hair follicles in eyelids into prolonging the Anagen or Growth phase for increasing the number of hair growth eyelids on a much high rate.

Usage Directions

It is advised that the Careprost Bimatoprost eyelash growth serum should be applied for at least two consecutive months, and on a daily basis. The serum should be applied along a thin line, only over the base of the upper lash line and not on the lower eyelid or waterline; baring which might induce tears.

Once the desired amount and thickness of eyelashes have been regained, one may continue to use it about twice a week for maintaining the same growth level.

Precautionary Steps

The application of this eyelash serum should be such that it never touches the waterline on the lower eyelash. It is seriously contra-indicated for application on the lower eyelash line. Applying it on the lower eyelids may result in side effects such as irritation or even darkening of the iris.

Apart from the Careprost Bimatoprost Serum, other natural ingredients that help in having a healthy lifecycle for our eyelashes, are discussed as follows.

#2 Coconut oil

Much research has proved that a fatty acid in coconut oil can penetrate strands of eyelash hair, that might condition them like it does to the scalp’s hair. One may use a clean spoolie to apply coconut oil to lashes at night, and rinse it off in the morning. This regime is supposed to protect the eyelashes from harmful makeup and also condition them, and make them look fuller.

#3 Castor oil

Just like coconut oil, castor oil, which is a kind of vegetable oi; too cannot guarantee sufficient eyelash regrowth. Yet, some studies have shown the chemical compounds in castor oil might reverse or prevent hair loss. But this still requires much more research. Hence one may still use it at night with a spoolie and wash it off in the morning, in order to condition the lashes.

#4 Olive oil

There is no empirical evidence available, proving olive oil’s capacity for eyelash regrowth, but it can definitely be used as a cheap eyelash conditioner, improving the health of the lash strands.

#5 OTC eyelash growth serums

As per some experts, there are some over-the-counter (OTC) lash serums, having the active ingredient of isopropyl cloprostenate; that can make lashes go fuller and add some extra length to them.

But having said that, Bimatoprost online is known to be a more holistic ingredient that not only helps in adding length and lustre, but also eyelash regrowth and controls its fall or breakage.

Also, there are some disputes on the reliability of those products and their results, or if regulated by the FDA, which has induced lawsuits for its potential side effects.

#6 Biotin supplement

Biotin is called Vitamin H or B7. It’s found in foods like spinach and eggs, and can also be taken as a supplement; for healthier and lustrous hair strands. Many pharmaceutical drugs have already included it as a major active ingredient.

#7 Petroleum jelly

Petroleum jelly, like vaseline, can make our lashes look moisturized and shinier. There is no research proving its role in eyelash regeneration.

#8 Aloe vera

Although there’s no research proving if it can make the eyelashes grow longer; aloe vera is yet another natural ingredient that can be applied and left overnight to moisturize the lashes.

#9 Green Tea

All the words of the world would fall short in explaining the list of the health and beauty benefits that green tea has. Intake and application of green tea have demonstrated great results of hair growth and improved hair health. But of course, the results might not be as exponential as one may get with Careprost eyelash serum.

Flavonoids and polyphenol called epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) are present in green tea; that are responsible for improving the length as well as the volume of eyelashes.

Consuming green tea or applying it along the lashlines, on a regular basis does wonders. One may place a green tea bag on the eyelids or just dab a green tea soaked cotton ball, not just to grow eyelashes but also to calm tired and puffy eyes.

#10 Shea Butter

One of the best natural sources of intense hydration is shea butter. It has some magical effects when it comes to making eyelashes grow longer and stronger.

In addition to this, shea butter has also got the much required vitamin C, which is a rich source of antioxidants that help prevent damage caused by free radicals in the environment as well as increase collagen production.

All of the natural ingredients mentioned above, are very much efficient to contribute towards the strength and thickness of eyelashes, while also adding moisture, lusture and health from inside.