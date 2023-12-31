Election 2024: Approvals And Rejections In The Run-Up Elections In Pakistan

Connect with us

Published

3 days ago

on

Election

(CTN News) – As the fervor of political parties intensifies in anticipation of the upcoming February 8 elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reached a pivotal milestone by concluding the scrutiny phase of the nomination papers on this Saturday.

A staggering influx of more than 28,000 nomination papers from candidates poured in by the December 24 deadline, prompting the ECP to meticulously scrutinize each submission.

Notably, some heavyweight political figures, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, found their nomination papers rejected, while others witnessed their documents accepted by the electoral body.

Candidates whose nomination papers faced rejection still have an avenue for recourse; they can appeal the decision of the ECP by January 3.

The ECP’s Appellate Tribunal is poised to adjudicate these appeals by January 10, followed by the subsequent publication of the revised list of candidates on January 11.

Diving into the specifics of the National Assembly and provincial assembly seats, a detailed overview reveals the dynamics shaping the political landscape.

National Assembly

In the realm of the National Assembly, the approval of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers from Lahore’s NA-130 stands out.

Similarly, PML-N’s senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Latif Khosa secured approval for their documents from NA-122.

In a significant setback for PTI, the ECP rejected the nomination papers of its founder Imran Khan from NA-122 and NA-89, along with the rejection of party Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s nomination papers from NA-150 and NA-151.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is set to contest from Lahore’s NA-127 after the approval of his nomination papers.

Meanwhile, former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid faced rejection from NA-130, and Ejaz Chaudhry’s nomination papers were disapproved for NA-127.

The ECP gave the green light to the nomination papers of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif from NA-123 and Makhdoom Javed Hashmi from NA-149.

Notably, Jehangir Tareen and PPP leader Ali Musa Gilani secured approval for their documents from NA-149 and NA-151.

Former PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar, who parted ways with the party, had his nomination papers approved from NA-53, where he competes with his former party’s Engineer Qamar Ul Islam.

Provincial Assemblies

Turning attention to provincial assembly seats, PTI’s Mohammad Atif Khan faced rejection from PP-218, and Naeem Panjotha’s nomination papers were rejected from PP-80.

In contrast, PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz is set to contest the February 8 polls from PP-80 after the approval of her nomination papers.

From PP-172, PTI’s Hammad Azhar’s nomination papers were rejected, while PML-N’s Rana Mashhood’s documents from the same constituency were approved.

PTI founder Khan’s cousin Irfan Ullah Niazi’s nomination papers faced rejection from Bhakkar’s PP-90.

This intricate interplay of approvals and rejections sets the stage for a dynamic and closely contested electoral landscape as the nation hurtles toward the February 8 elections.
