Connect with us

Health

Uptake Of COVID-19 Vaccine Is Up, But Still Way Below 2021
Advertisement

Health

Thailand Reports No "Flesh-Eating Disease"After Outbreak in Japan

Health

Wellhealthorganic Home Remedies Tags: Easy Steps to Unlocking Natural Wellness

Health

Aiotechnical.com Health & Beauty - Providing Digital Healthcare Solutions!

Health

Iron Lung: History, Functionality, and Impact on Healthcare - A Comprehensive Guide

Health

Cases Of Measles In The U.S. Near 100, Nearly 70% Higher Than In 2023

Health

Experience the Future of Pain Relief: TENS Modality and Devices by Bio Medical Life Systems

Health

JN.1, The COVID-19 Variant, Loses Ground To Subvariants

Health

Dengue Outbreak Sweeps Across The Americas: 3.5 Million Cases Reported

Health

Accuracy of Hair Follicle Drug Tests: What You Need to Know

Health

New Marketing Move By Pfizer Shifts Creative Work To Publicis

Health

EU Approves Merck's Keytruda For Lung Cancer Chemotherapy

Health

Sexually Transmitted Infection Rates Surging Among Older Adults: CDC Data Reveals Alarming Trend

Health

Melanoma Vaccine Provides Significant Survival Benefits For Men

Health

Blackstone Life Sciences Gives Moderna $750 Million To Develop Flu Shots

Health

Breast Cancer Cells Evade Treatment, According To New Research

Health

Could Exercising Every Day Help Your Insomnia? Recent Studies Confirm Yes

Health

Dengue Outbreak Declares Health Emergency In Puerto Rico

Health

How to overcome from depression through psychotherapy

Health

Wellhealth How to Build Muscle Tag: Gym Trainer Guide

Health

Uptake Of COVID-19 Vaccine Is Up, But Still Way Below 2021

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Uptake Of COVID-19 Vaccine Is Up, But Still Way Below 2021

(CTN News) – The number of people getting Covid-19 vaccines has increased since the new one was released last month, which signals that a small bump has taken place.

It is important to note that the latest formulation from Pfizer has been created specifically to combat the latest variants of Omicron.

Based on Te Whatu Ora figures, just over 14,000 people were vaccinated in the week ending 15th of March.

There were 11,000 of them, most of them people receiving their third or subsequent booster shot.

In some weeks, hundreds of thousands of people were Covid vaccinated, which is more than double the number in the busiest week in February, but it is still low when compared to the peak of the rollout when hundreds of thousands of people were vaccinated.

According to Helen Petoussis Harris, an immunologist at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, the lower overall uptake could be the result of people not keeping up to date with the latest developments in Covid vaccines, or it may also be the result of vaccine fatigue.

Additionally, she said that some people have just not spent the time to get it as they should.

According to her, some people could be waiting until the Covid influenza vaccine was available before getting both immunizations so that they could get both at the same time.

During the month of February, the first day flu vaccinations will be funded will be Tuesday.

The release of the flu vaccine last year coincided with an increase in Covid vaccinations – about 100,000 doses were administered during a week in April last year, when the flu vaccine was rolled out.

SEE ALSO:

Thailand Reports No “Flesh-Eating Disease”After Outbreak in Japan

Wellhealthorganic Home Remedies Tags: Easy Steps to Unlocking Natural Wellness
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies