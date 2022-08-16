Connect with us

Health

UK Becomes First Country To Approve Dual-Strain Vaccines
Advertisement

Health

Spotted Lanternflies In NYC Should Be Squished And Disposed Of

Health

U.K. Approves New Moderna Vaccine Targeting Omicron Variant

Health

Hall Of Fame NASCAR Driver Bobby Labonte Opens Up About Recent Cancer Scare

Health

What Type Of Health Insurance Do You Need In Thailand?

Health News

WHO Plans to Rename Monkeypox Over Stigmatization Concerns

Health

Surrogate Pregnancy

Health

Monkeypox Becoming a Growing Concern in Thailand

Health

A New Study Reports That Thinking Too Much Can Intoxicate The Brain.

Health

United States And Switzerland Are Working On Facilitating Pharma trade

Health News

A Polio Virus Was Detected in NYC's Sewage, Suggesting the Virus is Circulating

Health News

U-M Experts Discuss Monkeypox Symptoms & Spread

Health

Can Sex Therapy Help Erectile Dysfunction?

Health News

Is Zoonotic Langya Virus Contagious? What Are Its Symptoms?

Health

3 Best Ways to Choose the Perfect Vape Device

Health News

A Newly Identified Langya Virus Infected 35 People In China

Health

Therapy For Abandonment Issues-A Great Way To Deal With Low Self Esteeem

Health

Why Collagen Supplements are Popular in Malaysia

Health

New Study Finds 1 in 8 People Will Suffer From Long Covid

Health

Monkeypox Vaccines Arrive In Victoria For People Most At Risk, Here's How It Works

Health

UK Becomes First Country To Approve Dual-Strain Vaccines

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

17 seconds ago

on

UK Becomes First Country To Approve Dual-Strain Vaccines

CTN NEWS:  The UK has become the first country to approve a dual vaccine that tackles both the original Covid virus and the newer Omicron variant. Ministers say the vaccine will now form part of the autumn booster campaign.

Moderna thinks 13 million doses of its new vaccine will be available this year, but 26 million people are eligible for some form of the booster. Health officials say people should take whichever booster they are offered as all jabs provide protection.

Original vaccines were used to fight the first form of the virus

The original vaccines used in the pandemic were designed to train the body to fight the first form of the virus which emerged in Wuhan, China, at the end of 2019.
The Covid virus has since mutated substantially, with a stream of new variants emerging that can dodge some of our immune defenses. They have caused large surges in cases around the world.
The original vaccines still provide strong protection against becoming severely ill or dying, but companies are tweaking them to match the virus as it evolves.
Cases of coronavirus are currently falling in the UK. In mid-to-late July, around 2.5 million people tested positive for coronavirus.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises governments in England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland, has confirmed the following groups should be offered some form of booster in the autumn:
  • health and social care staff
  • everyone aged 50 and over
  • carers who are over the age of 16
  • people over five whose health puts them at greater risk, this includes pregnant women
  • people over five who share a house with somebody with a weakened immune system
Prof Wei Shen Lim, from the JCVI, said: “It is important that everyone who is eligible takes up a booster this autumn, whichever vaccine is on offer.”
However, most people under 50 will not be boosted in the coming months. The focus remains on preventing those most at risk from becoming seriously ill, rather than stopping the young from passing the virus on to older relatives.
Published on CTN on August 16, 2022
Related CTN News :
Vaccines Recommended by CDC for Infants, Toddlers, and Preschoolers
How Many Lives Did  Vaccines Save?
Vaccines Saved 20M Lives In 1st Year, Scientists Reports
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish