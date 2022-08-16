Health
UK Becomes First Country To Approve Dual-Strain Vaccines
CTN NEWS: The UK has become the first country to approve a dual vaccine that tackles both the original Covid virus and the newer Omicron variant. Ministers say the vaccine will now form part of the autumn booster campaign.
Original vaccines were used to fight the first form of the virus
- health and social care staff
- everyone aged 50 and over
- carers who are over the age of 16
- people over five whose health puts them at greater risk, this includes pregnant women
- people over five who share a house with somebody with a weakened immune system