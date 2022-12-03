Homeless Lack Access to State Welfare, Homeless Boy,10 Caught Smoking Weed

The problem of homeless people in Bangkok, Thailand has not been solved despite growing public and private sector cooperation. Achara Saravari, secretary at the Issarachon Foundation, believes the homeless issues haven’t been solved in the 10 years she has been working in Bangkok.

She told the Bangkok Post that the slow Thai welfare system should help homeless people. This group lacks basic Thai rights, saying Bangkok’s governor may realize the state welfare system’s slow progress.

Considering past efforts, all systems should be a one-stop shop, including ID card and welfare registrations.

The homeless are repugnant to most people. They can’t reach state officials, however, they should have basic welfare, she said.

A 2013 survey found 1,700 homeless people in the capital, 95% of whom could work. 5% had mental illnesses.

Thongchai Sertkhampheesorn, 66, a homeless man in Pinklao, said their numbers had tripled or quadrupled since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Thongchai sells community-collected antiques. In recent years, their prices have fallen dramatically, but he still pays 1,000 baht in rent.

Chronic lung and kidney disease, he said. He urged the government to help this group, saying they could provide their own food and housing.

10-Year-old Homeless Boy Smoking Weed

A 10-year-old homeless boy was sent to a Rayong province detention centre after he and another boy were photographed smoking weed from a hookah last week.

Chief inspector Sadayu Wilawan said officials found the boy on a Pattaya beach.

The homeless boy was taken to a hospital for a medical exam before being taken to Rayong’s Huay Pong Juvenile Detention Centre.

Two boys smoking hookah on Nov. 25 were photographed and posted on Facebook.

The boy told authorities Friday he fled a Department of Children and Youth youth shelter to stay with his grandmother.

The boy allegedly fought with and stabbed his grandmother. He ran away and was photographed smoking pot on the beach.

A Pattaya City official found one of the boys yesterday, according to media reports. He was napping 100 meters away under a coconut tree, reports said.

Mr. Sadayu said the boy was rude and insulted local officials before being sent to a Rayong detention centre.

The public health minister must enforce the law.

Weed Laws in Thailand

Thailand decriminalized cannabis use in June but designated it a controlled herb and banned sales to people under 20 and pregnant or breastfeeding women.

Cannabis liberalization was Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul’s signature policy. In a legal vacuum, recreational marijuana use has skyrocketed in recent months.

Mr. Anutin insists that recreational use was never his goal and warns tourists not to get high in Thailand.

Only cannabis buds, which contain the most cannabinoid drugs, will be considered a controlled herb, the Ministry of Public Health said Friday. Under-20s, pregnant, and breastfeeding women can’t buy them.

Licensed businesses must report to the government their controlled-herb stocks, sourcing, and uses. Exporters of controlled herbs must notify the government.

It’s unclear how this will affect the many dispensaries that have opened in Bangkok and other tourist spots, selling weed and rolled joints to eager customers.