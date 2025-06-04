The FDA Recalls ‘Deadly’ Tomatoes in the South Owing to Salmonella.

(CTN News) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has decided to issue a Class I warning about a Tomatoes recall that may have been contaminated with salmonella based on the facts they have discovered.

The fact that another recall occurred ultimately led to this decision. When the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received information about the recall, it made this decision.

On May 28, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a Class I recall for tomatoes valued at three nations. The tomato is the only tomato variety with a recall. The recall included tomatoes that came from three different nations. This classification implies “an increased risk of serious adverse health consequences or death.”

Williams Farms Repack LLC was the first to send the tomato recall alert. This was because they were the first business in the sector to use this power. At first, the name H&C Farms appeared to identify the maker.

The most common and potentially deadly food-borne illness in the US is salmonella, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This applies to all illnesses transmitted through food.

In addition to generating infections that might be fatal, the Salmonella bacterium can cause various symptoms. Fever, diarrhea, and stomach ache are a few of these symptoms. There are many different symptoms that salmonella can cause.

At the time of the recall’s public announcement, there were no documented cases of illness. This specific piece of information must be committed to memory to handle this issue successfully.

Do you know how many tomatoes and what types of tomatoes were recalled?

Distributors in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina alerted Williams Farms Repack LLC to a recall of nine distinct tomato box sizes that were distributed between April 23 and April 28.

The recall covered all tomatoes that were meant for consumption during that period. The recall primarily affected tomatoes produced and shipped on those specific days. The recall included tomatoes that consumers had already received on the relevant dates.

For your convenience, the following goods, belonging to lot number R4467, are available under the relevant categories: In addition to H&C Farms, our clients can take advantage of the following services:

There are many other options to consider, including:

There are numerous options, including two-layer trays, four-by-five trays, sixty counts, three-count trays, five-by-six trays, twenty-five pounds, six-by-six trays, combination trays, four-by-four trays, sixty counts, extra-large trays, loose eighteen-pack trays, and many more.

They were being assessed for potential inclusion in another recall at the time a decision was being made about whether or not to include the tomatoes. Ray & Mascari Inc., a business based in Indiana, provided the tomatoes that the buyer purchased.

What if you bought tomatoes from a recalled database?

You should not eat any of the recalled tomato types after you have bought them because they contain potentially dangerous ingredients. This is because consuming recalled tomatoes can be harmful to your physical health.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already sent out all of the pertinent contact details to consumers who could have future complaints or concerns about recalls to throw salt to the wound.

If you need further information on the Williams Farms Repack LLC recall, please call Jason Breland at 843-599-5154 or 843-866-7707. This paper contains the two previously mentioned figures. You may reach Ray & Mascari Inc. via phone at 317-637-0234. Therefore, we strongly advise anyone interested to reach out to them.

