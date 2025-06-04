Meta Plans to Automate the Creation of Ads with AI By 2026.

(CTN News) – A study that was published in the Wall Street Journal indicates that Meta Platforms is making preparations to transform digital advertising by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to automate the process of ad generation and targeting by the year 2026.

These insights are based on the study’s findings.

Meta Platforms will likely finish this project this year.

It has been stated by several sources that the company plans to make it easy for companies to supply a fundamental product image and budget.

Afterward, Meta’s artificial intelligence will oversee the creation of all content, including photographs, videos, advertisement materials, and audience targeting across its platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

The technology could even give “budget suggestions” and allow for real-time changes, the story says. Consequently, this would imply that buyers would have the ability to view many versions of the same advertisement based on data components such as “geolocation.”

More than 3.43 billion active consumers all around the world are currently receiving services from Meta’s programs, which are currently being offered. Advertisers are already reaping the benefits of the artificial intelligence technologies that are already in use by the corporation.

With the use of these systems, advertisers are able to create versions of targeted advertisements, create backgrounds for images, and automatically enhance films.

Meta is a good choice in the competitive digital advertising industry.

Meta made a reference to prior public statements made by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, in which he underlined the significance of artificial intelligence to produce “measurable results at scale.” Mark Zuckerberg made this statement in response to a question about the recent remarkable breakthrough.

He then went on to discuss his aim to build a facility that would be powered by artificial intelligence and would enable businesses to declare campaign objectives, assign funds, and outsource campaign execution to Meta’s automation system.

He went on to say that he was planning to build this facility. When the news broke, Meta’s share price increased by approximately one percent. This occurred although the share prices of other significant advertising businesses had decreased.

Following the closing of the market, the shares of Publicis Groupe SA experienced a decrease of 3.8%, while the shares of Interpublic Group experienced a decline of 1.9%. There was no increase in the stock values of any of the corporations.

The share price of Omnicom Group also experienced a decrease of 3.2% in addition to this one. During this period of time, there was a reduction of 2.2% in the value of WPP shares that were listed on the stock exchange in the United States. Company WPP is the owner of a number of advertising firms, including GroupM and Ogilvy.

When it comes to the development of artificial intelligence, Meta is competing against other businesses in the industry. To improve their advertising systems, social media firms that are in direct competition with one another, such as Snapchat, Pinterest, and Reddit, are all making major investments in machine learning.

This is being done for the purpose of boosting their advertising capacities.

To give just two instances, Google and OpenAI are two examples of companies that have lately created cutting-edge technology for the generation of photos and movies.

Other examples include many other companies. Professionals in the technology industry now have access to these technological advancements.

Additionally, widespread adoption continues to be a difficult process due to continued worries around the protection of trademarks, the autonomy of creative expression, and the quality of production. These problems are all interrelated.

