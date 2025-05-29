NB.1.8.1: New COVID Variant Spreads from China to U.S.—What You Must Know Now

For months, public health specialists have cautioned that the COVID-19 virus is not entirely eradicated. SARS-CoV-2 has undergone yet another mutation, resulting in the emergence of a new variant known as NB.1.8.1.

This variant is responsible for a surge in infections in China, and a few cases have recently been reported in the United States among travellers testing positive at airports, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated NB.1.8.1 as a “variant under monitoring.”

What is the NB.1.8.1 COVID Variant?

According to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), several U.S. states, including California, Ohio, Rhode Island, Virginia, and New York City, have identified the highly infectious NB.1.8.1 variant.

These initial cases were detected earlier this spring through airport screening programs for international travellers.

Michael Hoerger, Ph.D., an associate professor at Tulane University School of Medicine, reports that NB.1.8.1 has caused significant COVID-19 outbreaks in China and other parts of Asia, as noted by Chiangraitimes.com.

The WHO labelled NB.1.8.1 a “variant under monitoring” on May 23 due to its global spread and mutations that may increase transmissibility.

NB.1.8.1 is a recombinant of XDV.1.5.1 and is similar to the dominant LP.8.1 variant but with additional spike protein mutations that might affect its ability to evade immunity.

While NB.1.8.1 is highly contagious, like other Omicron strains, it is too soon to say if it spreads faster than previous variants.

Tracking NB.1.8.1 in the United States

NB.1.8.1 has not yet appeared on the CDC’s variant dashboard because of the limited number of cases detected so far. CDC testing of travellers at various U.S. airports began identifying the variant in late March. Cases have been reported in California, Hawaii, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Washington.

Experts note that real-time tracking is more difficult now due to decreased testing and sequencing.

Origin and Spread of NB.1.8.1

The first known NB.1.8.1 cases were detected in travellers from China, France, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand in late April, according to GISAID data.

NB.1.8.1 is currently the most prevalent COVID-19 strain in China, causing increased hospitalizations and emergency room visits.

Will There Be a New COVID-19 Surge This Summer?

Experts expect an increase in COVID-19 cases this summer based on past trends. “COVID-19 hasn’t yet settled into a regular seasonal pattern, but the past four summers have seen significant increases, and this summer will likely be no different,” says infectious disease expert William Schaffner.

However, it is too early to predict the timing or severity of the summer surge compared to previous years.

Marlene Wolfe, Ph.D., principal investigator at WastewaterSCAN, notes that wastewater data is a valuable tool to track COVID-19 trends since the CDC has reduced case reporting. Currently, national wastewater viral activity is classified as “low.”

Several factors contribute to summer transmission: SARS-CoV-2 mutates rapidly and survives better in hot, humid conditions than other respiratory viruses. Immunity from vaccination or prior infection tends to wane by summer. Increased indoor social gatherings and travel also raise the risk of spread.

Symptoms of NB.1.8.1

Symptoms are similar to other COVID-19 strains and include fatigue, fever, congestion, and sore throat. Data from affected countries indicate NB.1.8.1 does not cause more severe illness but is genetically altered to infect cells more efficiently, possibly increasing transmissibility.

How to Protect Yourself from NB.1.8.1

Vaccination remains the best defence against severe disease. Current vaccines continue to offer protection against NB.1.8.1, especially for high-risk groups such as the elderly and immunocompromised.

However, there have been recent changes in vaccine recommendations. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the CDC will no longer recommend yearly COVID-19 shots for healthy children and pregnant women. The FDA also stated it will not recommend vaccines for healthy adults until further safety and efficacy data are available.