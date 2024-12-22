E-Cigarettes Usage By Thai Youth Jumps 17 Percent

The Thai Health Promotion Foundation reports the number of youth using e-cigarettes and vapes is constantly rising, with a 17% increase since last year. Young Thai smokers spend an estimated 26,000 baht per year on vapes or e-cigarettes.

According to Wichet Pichairat, a senior member of the foundation, officials are responsible for addressing the smoking problem at its source, which is the easily available online sale of e-cigarettes, otherwise known as Raz vape.

The foundation brought up the example of a 13-year-old Thai smoker who began using a Breeze vape after observing his friends using one.

He kept vaping until he was fifteen years old, at which point he started to experience exhaustion, breathing difficulties, and a sore throat. When his parents took him to the doctor, the doctor determined that he had vaping-related lung irritation.

According to Wichet, the youngster spent most of his pocket money on Raz vape rather than snacks, and this instance should serve as a warning to other young people not to smoke or vape.

Thailand banned vapes in 2014, the ban including mods,raz vapes, rama vapes, breeze vapes, e-liquids and vape flavors, and disposable vapes.

The ban was introduced for health reasons and was originally suggested because electronic cigarettes were luring young people into smoking.

Penalties for vaping or possessing a vape can include jail of up to 5 years and or a fine of up to 30,000 Baht (around US$910).

Despite the ban, vapes are still widely available in street stalls, online, and in bars and restaurants.

According to the Global School-based Student Health Survey, e-cigarette usage among Thai schoolchildren (those between the ages of 13 and 15) has risen recently, rising from 3.3% in 2015 to 8.1% in 2021. This is among kids aged 13 to 15!

Children and young people are aggressively targeted through marketing that relies heavily on social media and influencers.

E-cigarettes are portrayed as cool, with attractive colors and appealing names, like Rama vape, breeze vape, and Raz vape. They come in 16,000 unique vape flavors, which are particularly attractive to young people and play a key role in product use initiation. This is among children 13-15 years old!

The World Health Association claims that although e-cigarettes and vapes may appear less harmful, they are not. It is still possible to inhale harmful vapes while using e-cigarettes and disposable Vapes.

Vapes use chemicals and particles to produce vape flavors that can enter the body’s tiniest airways and be absorbed.

Related News: