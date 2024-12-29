Vietjet Thailand Year End Mega Sale Flights Starting From Only 25 THB

Vietjet Thailand is preparing to welcome the New Year with a grand year-end promotion, “Celebrate the Special Festival with Year-End Mega Sale.” The promotion offers special fares starting from only 25 THB (excluding taxes and fees) for travel on Vietjet Thailand’s domestic and international flight networks.

Passengers can book tickets between December 24 and 27, 2024 and travel between February 16 and October 25, 2025 (except public holidays) at www.vietjetair.com.

This promotional fare applies to all routes on Vietjet Thailand’s domestic flight network, including Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen and Ubon Ratchathani.

This includes inter-regional routes from Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai and all routes on Vietjet Thailand’s international route network, including Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Vietnam, China, Japan, Phnom Penh and Taipei. It also includes direct flights from Chiang Mai to Osaka and new routes from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Okinawa, Hokkaido (via Taipei) and Mumbai (India).

Passengers can book these special fares on www.vietjetair.com, the “Vietjet Thailand” application, or via Facebook at www.facebook.com/VietJetThailand (click on the “Book Now” tab), as well as through travel agents or ticket offices. Passengers can pay via “TrueMoney Wallet” and debit or credit cards.

Vietjet Thailand recently began operating a new route between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Mumbai from December 22, 2024 onwards, providing new travel options for passengers to experience the beautiful scenery and unique culture of Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, India.

With affordable fares, the airline was also awarded “Best Low-Cost Airline in Thailand 2024” by Global Brands Magazine, UK, and “Friendliest Airline with Cabin Crew 2024” by International Finance Magazine. Vietjet Thailand adheres to the core values ​​of ‘fun and friendliness’, ‘safety’, ‘punctuality’ and ‘affordable prices’.

Vietjet Thailand provides 11 domestic routes, including flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani and Surat Thani, as well as inter-regional flights from Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

The airline has also expanded its international routes to various destinations in the Asia-Pacific region, connecting Thailand with Vietnam, China, Japan, Cambodia, Taipei, Mumbai and many other destinations.

About Thai VietJet

Thai VietJet Air is a low-cost airline based in Bangkok. Since its launch in 2011, the airline has expanded, offering flights to destinations throughout Southeast Asia and some international destinations.

The airline prides itself on its affordable fares and commitment to providing its passengers with a comfortable, safe, and enjoyable travel experience. With its fleet of modern aircraft and dedicated team of employees, Thai VietJet Air has become a popular choice among travelers looking for an affordable and convenient way to fly.

Contact:

Address: 999 M.1 Suvarnabhumi airport 10540 Samutprakarn

Phone: (+66)-2-089-1909

Email: vz.support@vietjetair.com

Live Chat: th.vietjetair.com, Facebook messenger (@VietJetThailand), Line Official Account (@ThaiVietjet) and Twitter direct message (@ThaiVietjet)

Operating hours: 08:00-22:00 Local Time (Monday-Sunday)