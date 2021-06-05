Survey Finds Thai Drinking Less Alcohol Due to Covid-19 Fears

The centres director Prof Dr Sawitri Assanangkornchai told the Nation that a telephone survey was conducted on 1,555 samples aged 18 and above in 15 provinces from April 24 to 28.

In the survey, 41.9 per cent said they had consumed alcohol regularly for a year before the survey, 32.4 per cent said they drink at least once a week, while 21.3 per cent said they drink large amounts.

However, 28.4 per cent said they had stopped drinking a month before the survey, 41.9 per cent had cut down their drinking, 28.1 per cent were drinking as usual and 1.6 per cent had started drinking more.

“Those who have stopped or reduced their drinking say they are afraid of contracting Covid-19 and want to save money. Those who are drinking as usual or have increased their consumption say they can either not give up drinking or are being pushed to drink by their peers,” the professor explained.