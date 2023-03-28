Connect with us

Health

Polio Is Back In Rockland Wastewater. Meaning Of The Term
Advertisement

Health

What Foods Are Actually Healthy And Beneficial To Your Health

Health

Chronic Kidney Disease And Type 2 Diabetes Patients Needed For Trial

Health

5 CrossFit Workouts for Beginners: Get Started Today with These Effective Exercises"

Health

Use Of Smokeless Tobacco Linked To Peripheral Artery Disease

Health

Ease Workplace Aches and Pains with These Simple Exercises

Health

Why Chickens Aren’t Getting Their Flu Shots

Health

Study Finds Childhood Trauma Affects Women Differently Than Men

Health

What are Abortion Pills and Could they be Banned?

Health Science

Study Shows That Fish Are Capable Of Detecting The Fear Of Others

Health

Pfizer's Antiviral Pill Paxlovid May Reduce Risk Of Long COVID, Study Suggests

Health

Study Shows Covid Infection Lowers Immunity Before Vaccination

Health News

Abortion Laws In Thailand: Current Regulations And Social Context

Food Health

Healthy Recipes For Weight Loss: Benefits & Full Day Meal Plan

Health

Top Tips for Selecting the Right Mobility Aid in 2023

Health

Oh No. An Exotic Mosquito Has Arrived In Florida. It's Creating a Bad Buzz

Tech Health

Top Medical Software Development Company

Health

Medical Marijuana: Benefits, Side Effects, And Legalization

Health

Lutetium 177 PSMA therapy in Germany

Health

Technology in Healthcare: What’s the impact?

Health

Polio Is Back In Rockland Wastewater. Meaning Of The Term

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Polio Is Back In Rockland Wastewater. Meaning Of The Term

(CTN News) – The polio virus was detected in wastewater collected from Rockland’s sewer system in February. It’s the first Rockland sample to test positive since October.

An Orange County wastewater test in December 2022 found the virus after five weeks.

In July 2022, polio paralyzed a 20-year-old Rockland County man. In decades, the disease had not been transmitted in the United States. Vaccinations against the disease were not available to him.

As polio detection slowed during the winter, state and county health officials urged caution. An enterovirus like typically strikes during a particular season. A spike in paralytic frequently occurred in August before polio vaccinations were developed.

Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, Rockland County Health Commissioner, said that worldwide travel and low vaccination rates could result in returning to the county this year.

It spreads rapidly, often asymptomatically

Considering the upcoming school and holiday breaks, the circulation in places such as Israel and England, and the desire to travel after the pandemic, health officials are concerned. Several children were asymptomatic but tested positive for the virus in northern Israel. A paralyzed 8-year-old was among the unvaccinated.

It is stealthy and deadly: 99% of those who contract polio never know they have it; others can become paralyzed or die from it.

Here’s what to do

Officials recommend four vaccine doses: two months, four months, six to eighteen months, and four to six years old.

Vaccinations can be arranged at doctor’s offices, clinics, and local health departments.

The polio vaccination rate for children 2 and under in Rockland and Orange counties is among the lowest in the state. Almost three-quarters of the polio vaccine doses have been administered to children under the age of 4 in Rockland County since the local case was detected this month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend one-time boosters for vaccinated people at high risk. The list includes sewer workers, medical workers, and lab technicians in -endemic areas.

Please contact your local health department for information on boosters. The Rockland County Public Health Department will conduct walk-in polio booster clinics Friday, April 14 and Sunday, April 28.

“Polio can be prevented through a complete vaccination series. We hope not to see another case of paralytic like last summer,” Ruppert said. “I urge all who are unvaccinated or under-vaccinated to get vaccinated.”

SEE ALSO:

What Foods Are Actually Healthy And Beneficial To Your Health

Use Of Smokeless Tobacco Linked To Peripheral Artery Disease

Chronic Kidney Disease And Type 2 Diabetes Patients Needed For Trial
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins