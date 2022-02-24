Insomnia In Childhood: Early Symptoms Can Put You At The Risk

Even children can suffer from insomnia, and developing symptoms at an early age can cause them to suffer later in life. Learn the symptoms to avoid complications.

Many parents envision a wailing newborn when they think of children and sleep. Children and teenagers also suffer from sleep issues, including difficulty falling asleep and frequent awakenings during the night. Insomniac children have difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or are simply not sufficiently rested after sleeping for a reasonable amount of time.

Researchers have found that children who suffer from insomnia are more likely to develop an insomnia disorder as adults.

Must Read: The Importance of a Healthy Lifestyle for Students

Children With Insomnia May Persist In Adulthood

Children with insomnia symptoms are much more likely to develop an insomnia condition in early adulthood than those without the condition, according to a recent study led by scientists at Penn State College of Medicine. This is the first study to examine the progression of childhood insomnia symptoms from infancy to adolescence and young adulthood.

Symptoms And Possible Causes Of Insomnia In Children

Children suffer from insomnia for a variety of reasons, including:

Feelings of depression and sadness

Aggressiveness

Decreased attention span

Hyperactivity

Irritation

Memory problems

Mood changes

Causes Of Insomnia

Among the reasons why many youngsters do not get enough sleep is that they go to bed too late. In many cases, this is a result of parents’ excessive expectations about how much sleep their children need, or because their children have too many activities and homework. In addition, your child might be up late texting, talking on the phone, playing video games, or watching TV. The following are some other possible causes of childhood insomnia:

Caffeine

Depression

Anxiety

Asthma

Eczema

Obstructive sleep apnea

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

Stress

Autism, Asperger’s Syndrome

Sleep deprivation

Side effects of certain medication

Teenagers need 8 to 10 hours of sleep, while children aged 6 to 13 need 9 to 11 hours.

Also Check:

Stuttering: Understanding The Biology Mysterious Condition

An Ultimate Guide For Using Tonic Water

The Perfect Fruits to Help Lower Blood Sugar, Says Nutritionist