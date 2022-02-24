28.9 C
Bangkok
type here...
HealthTrending News

Insomnia In Childhood: Early Symptoms Can Put You At The Risk

By Arsi Mughal
0
36
Insomnia

Must read

Arsi Mughalhttps://www.chiangraitimes.com

Even children can suffer from insomnia, and developing symptoms at an early age can cause them to suffer later in life. Learn the symptoms to avoid complications.

Many parents envision a wailing newborn when they think of children and sleep. Children and teenagers also suffer from sleep issues, including difficulty falling asleep and frequent awakenings during the night. Insomniac children have difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or are simply not sufficiently rested after sleeping for a reasonable amount of time.

Researchers have found that children who suffer from insomnia are more likely to develop an insomnia disorder as adults.

Must Read: The Importance of a Healthy Lifestyle for Students

Children With Insomnia May Persist In Adulthood

Children with insomnia symptoms are much more likely to develop an insomnia condition in early adulthood than those without the condition, according to a recent study led by scientists at Penn State College of Medicine. This is the first study to examine the progression of childhood insomnia symptoms from infancy to adolescence and young adulthood.

Symptoms And Possible Causes Of Insomnia In Children

Children suffer from insomnia for a variety of reasons, including:

  • Feelings of depression and sadness
  • Aggressiveness
  • Decreased attention span
  • Hyperactivity
  • Irritation
  • Memory problems
  • Mood changes

Causes Of Insomnia

Among the reasons why many youngsters do not get enough sleep is that they go to bed too late. In many cases, this is a result of parents’ excessive expectations about how much sleep their children need, or because their children have too many activities and homework. In addition, your child might be up late texting, talking on the phone, playing video games, or watching TV. The following are some other possible causes of childhood insomnia:

  • Caffeine
  • Depression
  • Anxiety
  • Asthma
  • Eczema
  • Obstructive sleep apnea
  • Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)
  • Stress
  • Autism, Asperger’s Syndrome
  • Sleep deprivation
  • Side effects of certain medication

Teenagers need 8 to 10 hours of sleep, while children aged 6 to 13 need 9 to 11 hours.

Also Check:

Stuttering: Understanding The Biology Mysterious Condition

An Ultimate Guide For Using Tonic Water

The Perfect Fruits to Help Lower Blood Sugar, Says Nutritionist

Previous articleWhat To Ask In Technical SEO Interviews
Next articleData Analytics Can Be a Powerful Tool Against Cybercrime’s Meteoric Rise in South East Asia

More News

Load more

Latest News

Entertainment

SAG Awards 2022: See The Complete List Of Winners

World News

Putin’s Nuclear Alert Is ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Irresponsible,’ Says NATO Chief: Report

Gaming

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Will Be Coming To The Nintendo Switch In Late 2022

Crime

Woman Scams US$70,000 From Buyers of Japanese Dolls

News

2 Charged Over the Speedboat Death of TV Actress “Nida”

World News

Donald Trump Blames ‘Dumb’ US Administration For Ukraine Situation

Entertainment

NAACP Image Awards 2022: Check The Complete List of Televised Winners

Sports

Russia-Ukraine: Would Poland’s Decision Eliminate Russia From The FIFA World Cup?

Gaming

Coin Master Free Spins & Coins Today’s Links February 27, 2022

Health

A Vegetarian Diet May Reduce Cancer Risk, New Research Suggests

Covid-19

As ‘Stealth Omicron’ Progresses, Scientists Learn More

World News

Dmitry Medvedev: Russia No Longer Needs Diplomatic Relations With The West

News

Omicron Covid-19 Fears Keeping Many Tourist Away from Pattaya

News

Thailand to Declare Covid Epidemic Within 4 Months

Sports

Josh Taylor Beats Jack Catterall in a Controversial Match to Retain his World Titles

Learning

Children as Young as 7 Being Lured into Online Gambling

Gaming

Elden Ring Guide: Characters, Weapons, Level Up, and Server Status

Sports

Poland Refuses To Play Russia In World Cup Playoffs, as Lewandowski Speaks Out

Health

Study Finds 4.3% of Thailand’s Adult Have Tried Cannabis CBD

Sports

Russia-Ukraine War: Wojciech Szczesny Asks FIFA To Take Action Against Moscow

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks