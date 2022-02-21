The Perfect Fruits to Help Lower Blood Sugar, Says Nutritionist

Keep your sugar levels steady when you have a condition that affects your blood sugar, whether it is diabetes, prediabetes, or hypoglycemia. Having high blood sugar for a long time can increase the risk of heart disease, kidney disease, and blindness in diabetics. If you have prediabetes, you need to watch your sugar levels to prevent developing full-blown diabetes.

A diet low in sweets is key to managing your sugar levels – which can feel like a real mood killer. You do not have to eliminate all sweet foods in order to keep your sugar levels in check. Certain fruits may actually help! It’s true that no fruit can lower your blood sugar (since they contain sugar), but some options are better than others.

Here are Six fruits I recommend for maintaining low blood sugar levels as a nutritionist. Check out this list of the best drinks to lower your blood sugar.

1. Blackberries

Blackberries are a summertime favorite, who can resist them? You don’t have to worry about your blood sugar if you’re concerned! The glycemic index of blackberries is 25.

Have you heard of the glycemic index? It measures how much certain foods raise blood sugar levels. According to the Mayo Clinic, foods with GI scores of 1 to 55 are low-GI, those between 56 and 69 are medium-GI, and those 70 and above are high-GI. Due to their low GI, blackberries will not spike blood sugar as much as high-GI fruits like mangoes and grapes.

In addition to being low glycemic, blackberries are rich in fiber. Research shows that a high-fiber diet can reduce insulin resistance and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Blueberries

Berry season continues. With 3.5 grams of fiber per cup and a low glycemic index of 53, blueberries are among the best fruits for blood sugar management. Multiple studies found in 2016 that indigo-colored berries may have anti-diabetic effects in humans and animals (but recommended more research on the subject).

Are you looking for a way to amplify these effects even more? Try wild blueberries. Because they are smaller, they have a higher ratio of skin to fruit – and the skin is where the fiber is. Wild blueberries have over 6 grams of fiber per cup. Furthermore, they’re loaded with antioxidants that may reduce inflammation.

Apples

Apples’ everyday persona conceals a wealth of health benefits for blood sugar. Besides their fiber content and low GI score, apples are rich in polyphenols, which are antioxidant compounds that could lower blood sugar levels. Based on a review published in the journal Nutrients in 2016, polyphenols could help stimulate insulin production and keep blood sugar levels balanced. Tomatoes Let’s put an end to the debate over whether tomatoes are fruits or veggies. They’re fruits! (And maybe, vegetables, too?) I’m calling them fantastic members of the fruity family for the purpose of regulating blood sugar. Tomatoes are low on the GI scale and low in carbs, so they won’t significantly elevate blood glucose levels. Do keep in mind, however, that tomato sauces often contain sugar. Use raw tomatoes to get the most nutrients and antioxidants.

Oranges