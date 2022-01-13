Ideal Exercises for Online Casino Gamblers

Firstly, if you have long gaming sessions, then you should do some exercises or you should at least try to get up every hour and walk for a few minutes to stretch your legs and promote circulation.

Mostly, casino gamblers remain seated all the time. As a result, people may spend hours sitting down gaming and hardly moving. That is risky for their long-term health, especially if they maintain a sedentary lifestyle, like on their job or hobbies outside of gaming.

On the other hand, it is undeniable that technology helps to perpetuate sedentary lifestyles. More and more things can be done comfortably seated, with little standing or walking. It is a problem, even if it may not seem like one at the time.

Consequences of a sedentary lifestyle

It is increasingly common for people with inactive lifestyles to experience:

Digestive disorders.

Cardiovascular disease.

Bone and muscle weakness. Muscles and bones lose strength.

Tendency to obesity. The passive person stores the calories they consume.

Lack of endurance. Any activity that requires physical effort, such as climbing stairs, walking or lifting, will lead to extreme tiredness.

Joint pain and contractures, neck and back problems that generate pain.

Increased emotional tension can lead to depression, among other problems.

We cannot forget that the human body is made to move. If it doesn’t, there is a good chance that health will suffer in many areas.

Simple exercises for online casino gamblers

The practise of physical exercises is fundamental for health in every sense. It has been confirmed by the scientific community and institutions such as the World Health Organisation.

“People who maintain reasonable levels of activity, especially in adulthood and old age, are less likely to suffer from chronic diseases or premature death,” says a recent review on the beneficial effects of physical activity.

For all these reasons, here are some exercises that are ideal for casinos not on Gamstop UK gamers:

For every 30 minutes of sitting, stand up for 2 minutes. It will help to activate circulation and clear the brain. Get up from your chair without leaning on either side. Sitting, lift one leg. Stretch it out and hold it for a few seconds. Lower it and do the same with the other leg. Repeat a few times. Raise and lower the tips of your toes, keeping your heels on the floor. Then raise and lower your heels keeping your toes on the floor. Squeeze and release the buttocks many times, several times a day.

After leaving a game, try to walk for 30-45 minutes at a time, outdoors if possible.

Ideally, during the week, try to combine each gaming session with various activities (dancing, walking, etc.) in your free time. In this way, the impact of passive gaming on health is minimised.

Stretching and good habits

Stretch your upper body. Raise your arms as if reaching for the sky and hold that position for at least 10 seconds. Repeat several times. To reduce tension and stress, make movements with the neck, looking up and down. Turn your head to one side and the other. Tilt your head to one shoulder and the other. Park the car some distance away from the entrance to work or shop, or another place, which will force you to walk. Get off public transport a few stops before the destination. Use the lift less and take the stairs up and down. Use the car less and cycle more.

We know that these simple exercises cannot replace a few hours a week of more energetic sports practice or at least an entire cardio session. However, they will help us feel more relaxed in body and mind.

How to mix sports activities with sedentary online gambling

Every exercise habit is healthy, but let’s not be fooled: intense exercise is not for everyone. Here are some mistakes to avoid if you haven’t exercised for a while and want to get back into the swing of things.

Overestimating your abilities: If you haven’t exercised for a long time, don’t think you are the same person you were a few years ago. Instead, go slowly, know your capabilities and limitations, and adapt the intensity, progressing from less to more.

Rushing to make up for a lost time: Some people return to exercise and want to achieve what they have not done in two months for several years. Rushing will only lead to frustration and the risk of doing things too quickly and, consequently, badly. Exercise is an activity that will benefit you in the medium and long term, which is why consistency is essential, and haste must be set aside.

Expecting a miracle: In exercise, nothing is given for free. Whatever you are going to achieve, you have to earn it by your means. You will have to learn the correct way to eat and train to improve, but don’t expect miracle products or diets to get you in shape without breaking a sweat.

Exercise as an obligation: Certainly, exercise has to be an obligation in the sense that it requires commitment and dedication. But going from not exercising to forcing yourself to exercise will only make you stop a month after you start. Instead, you will have to find a way to make exercise fun so that you can get used to it and integrate it into your daily routine.

Do it only very occasionally: Logically, anything that involves getting off the couch and doing something active is going to be good for your health. I stated that it does not have to be an obligation that enslaves you in the previous point. At the same time, you can’t just exercise once in a while when you feel like it. You have to find a middle ground and do it with a minimum of regularity and dedication. You will get into the habit little by little, almost without realising it.

Forget about injury prevention: Moving from a sedentary lifestyle to activity is positive, but it must be done because exercise always involves a specific risk of injury.

So, dear casino gamblers, let’s keep a healthy lifestyle and have fun!