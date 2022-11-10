HIV/AIDS Cure Gets Major Breakthrough

(CTN News) – We are not far away from finding a cure for HIV/AIDS. Yes, you read that correctly. Researchers in Israel have developed an injection that can neutralize and cure HIV.

In the history of medical science, this could be a truly groundbreaking development. Researchers have developed a vaccine to cure HIV/AIDS using gene editing.

If left untreated, the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) attacks the body’s immune system, causing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

Initially discovered in a chimpanzee in Central Africa, HIV has spread from person to person since the late 1800s. At present, HIV/AIDS cannot be treated through genetic means.

What exactly is this ‘magic medicine’ for HIV/AIDS?

The researcher’s team has developed a single vaccine using engineering-type B white blood cells. As a result of this, HIV-neutralizing antibodies are produced by the immune system. There is no doubt that the first step to success leads to a complete cure for HIV/AIDS.

This research is being conducted at the George S. Wise Faculty of Life Sciences, Tel Aviv University. It is being conducted by a team of scientists from the School of Neurobiology, Biochemistry, and Biophysics.

The results of this study demonstrate that antibodies produced using this method are safe, scalable, and effective. Also, non-communicable conditions such as autoimmune diseases and cancer may benefit from this treatment.

What is the process?

During the one-time injection, white blood cells of type B are produced in the bone marrow, which produce antibodies against bacteria and viruses.

Through the blood and lymphatic system, these B cells spread throughout the rest of the body. The cells divide when they are in contact with the virus, and division is used as a means of combating the infection.

