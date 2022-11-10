HIV/AIDS Cure Gets Major Breakthrough

Connect with us

(CTN News) – We are not far away from finding a cure for HIV/AIDS. Yes, you read that correctly. Researchers in Israel have developed an injection that can neutralize and cure HIV.

In the history of medical science, this could be a truly groundbreaking development. Researchers have developed a vaccine to cure HIV/AIDS using gene editing.

NOVEMBER 9, 2022, BY SJ

Eventually, a cure for HIV/AIDS will be available to the world. Yes, you heard it correctly. Researchers from Israel have developed an injection that can neutralize and cure HIV.

The development could be one of the most significant in the history of medical science. Using gene editing, researchers have developed a vaccine that will cure HIV/AIDS.

If left untreated, the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) attacks the body’s immune system, causing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

Initially discovered in a chimpanzee in Central Africa, HIV has spread from person to person since the late 1800s. At present, HIV/AIDS cannot be treated through genetic means.

What exactly is this ‘magic medicine’ for HIV/AIDS?

The researcher’s team has developed a single vaccine using engineering-type B white blood cells. As a result of this, HIV-neutralizing antibodies are produced by the immune system. There is no doubt that the first step to success leads to a complete cure for HIV/AIDS.

This research is being conducted at the George S. Wise Faculty of Life Sciences, Tel Aviv University. It is being conducted by a team of scientists from the School of Neurobiology, Biochemistry, and Biophysics.

The results of this study demonstrate that antibodies produced using this method are safe, scalable, and effective. Also, non-communicable conditions such as autoimmune diseases and cancer may benefit from this treatment.

What is the process?

During the one-time injection, white blood cells of type B are produced in the bone marrow, which produce antibodies against bacteria and viruses.

Through the blood and lymphatic system, these B cells spread throughout the rest of the body. The cells divide when they are in contact with the virus, and division is used as a means of combating the infection.

