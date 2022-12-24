Flu And Covid Cases Are On The Rise In England, Say Experts

(CTN News) – During the holiday season, the flu and COVID are on the rise in England. Experts stress the importance of vaccination and advise people to stay at home if they feel unwell.

Scarlet fever and strep A infections continue to rise, according to figures.

It was reported that 27,486 cases of scarlet fever were reported between 12 September and 18 December. This is compared with 3,287 at the same point in the year in 2017 to 2018.

In 2017, however, the increase occurred later, with a total of 30,768 notifications across the year.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), while invasive strep A infections remain rare, there have now been 94 deaths in England, including 21 children.

A deputy director at UKHSA, Dr Colin Brown, sought to reassure parents.

“I understand how this large rise in scarlet fever and ‘strep throat’ may concern parents; however, antibiotics can easily treat the condition and it is very unlikely that a child will become more seriously ill as a result,” he added, recommending that parents visit NHS.

UK, contact 111 online or contact their GP surgery in order to be assessed for treatment if their child has symptoms.

UKHSA’s director of public health programmes, Dr Mary Ramsay, has noted a link between indoor mixing and the increase in flu and Covid cases.

It is imperative to avoid contact with other people if you are unwell over the Christmas/New Year period. This will prevent infection spreading. Both Covid and flu can cause severe illness or even death for the most vulnerable in our communities.

According to UKHSA, overall hospital admission rates for Flu And Covid rose to 9.56 per 100,000 in the week beginning 12 December, from 6.61 per 100,000 the previous week. In the south-west of England, admission rates reached 15.21 per 100,000.

During this time, both hospital and intensive care admission rates for Flu And Covid have increased, with the hospital admission rate for the week beginning 12 December rising to 8.27 per 100,000 from 6.80.

In the north-east of England and among those over the age of 85, hospitalization rates are the highest.

According to Dr Susan Hopkins, the chief medical adviser at UKHSA, influenza admissions among children under five have also remained high.

She stressed that most children aged two and three can receive an influenza nasal spray vaccine through their primary care physician.

As NHS services are already under strain, it is more important than ever to ensure that you are protected against the Flu And Covid to help prevent your stay in the hospital,” she said, adding that wearing a face mask, hand washing and good ventilation could all be helpful in preventing the spread of infections.

SEE ALSO:

Liver Disease: Know The Signs And Symptoms