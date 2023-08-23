FDA Approves First Vaccine Against Respiratory Syncytial Virus In Newborns

(CTN News) – It has been reported that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first vaccine to protect newborn babies against the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) on Monday, as reported by CNN and ANI.

There is a new vaccine that is available through Pfizers and is given to women late in their pregnancies. Infants under six months of age are protected by it during the first six months of their lives.

The vaccine was tested on more than 7,000 pregnant women and their infants during the course of the trial. The results of the trial showed that it significantly reduced the chance of infants needing to visit the doctor.

There has also been a reduction in the number of infants who need to be hospitalised because of it.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a virus that infects the respiratory system

As a result of this illness, people who suffer from it are usually affected by infections of the respiratory tract and lungs. There is a high incidence of this disease among children and the elderly. It also leads to a large number of hospitalisations as a result of this disease.

Winter is one of the worst times of the year for it to occur. The last RSV season was longer and more severe than usual, overwhelming children’s hospitals across the country with the disease.

It has been found that during the trial of the vaccine on more than 7,000 pregnant women and their infants, there is a reduction in the risk that infants will need to see a doctor as a result of it.

As a result, there were also fewer cases of infants being hospitalised as a result of this program.

As reported by CNN, “This approval provides healthcare providers and pregnant women with one more option to protect their babies against a potentially life-threatening condition,” he added.

CNN reported that a number of vaccines are available that can help protect people from the RSV virus, according to the report.

Recently, the FDA approved an antibody shot that can protect infants from contracting the illness after birth. It is also worth noting that there is a new vaccine available for people over the age of 60.

In a statement released by the Pfizer senior vice president and chief scientific officer for vaccine research and development, Annaliesa Anderson stated as follows: “ABRYSVO has been approved as the first and only maternal immunization that helps protect newborns against RSV from the moment they are born up until six months old.

There is no doubt that this is a significant milestone for the scientific community as well for the health of the general public.”

SEE ALSO:

5 Common Causes Of Kidney Damage And How To Shield Your Kidneys

Powassan Virus Outbreak Has Been Confirmed In Connecticut With 4 Cases