Limb Length Inequality – A Comprehensive Guide to Orthopedic Implants

The advancement in science & technology has made it easier to manage certain complicated conditions that were difficult to treat earlier. One such condition that we are going to discuss in this post is limb length inequality. If we talk about 2-3 decades ago, the treatment procedures for correcting differences in limb lengths were not reliable and the outcomes were not satisfactory. But, at present, the techniques used to correct limb length inequality are much more reliable and the results achieved are better. For the correction of this condition, Orthopedic Implants and Instruments are used.

What is Limb Length Inequality?

Limb length inequality is the condition where the length of one arm or leg is different than the other. This means the person with limb length inequality will have one leg or arm shorter than another one. The reason for this inequality could be a previous fracture, any infection affecting bones, or even trauma affecting the normal functioning of growth plates.

Besides all this, limb length inequality could also be congenital where the difference in limb lengths is by birth. This is due to any genetic conditions or syndromes. Differences in the lengths of legs cause more problems like difficulty in walking, running, and other athletic activities. With time, the person also experiences pain and it could become serious. While on the other hand, it is seen that people with limb length inequality of arms generally don’t find any problems in performing day-to-day activities.

What are the Symptoms Associated with Limb Length Inequality?

The most common symptoms that are seen in the case of limb length discrepancies include:

Abnormality in walking (gait abnormality)

Pain in the back, hip, or knee

A curve in the spine (apparent scoliosis)

How Limb Length Inequality is Diagnosed?

Physical examination is the first line of diagnosis any orthopedist will do to identify whether there is limb length discrepancy or not. The walking pattern of the patient will give a better idea of whether the legs are of different lengths or some other problem is there. While to confirm, X-ray examination will be performed. Here’s a catch with performing X-rays, as a series of X-ray reports are required in different positions. For example, X-ray of the standing limb will help examine the length of the limbs whereas, to identify where the limb length difference originates, X-ray showing angulation of the lower leg’s each bone will be required.

Only after performing all these tests, the orthopedist can confirm that the person has limb length inequality.

What is the Treatment of Limb Length Inequality?

The treatment will depend upon the severity of the condition including the difference in the length and remaining growth. In certain cases, the use of orthopedic shoes may be helpful in correcting this condition.

Above all, limb lengthening or limb shortening surgeries are also performed depending upon the condition of the patient. In children, epiphysiodesis may be the best technique to correct LLD.

To get international standard orthopedic implants like Locking Compression Plate, Intramedullary Nail, Supracondylar Nailing System, and Cannulated Screws contact Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., a reliable manufacturer of all types of orthopedic devices.