Eight Ways CBD Oil Can Help Migraine Headaches

When you live with chronic migraines, sometimes it feels like you’ll be trapped inside these headaches forever. It can be debilitating, preventing you from going to work, caring for your family, or meeting social obligations.

If you’re looking for a new remedy, try CBD oil. This is the trendy and incredible substance that’s associated with treating a number of remedies. It’s supposed to handle anxiety, sleep problems, pain, and so much more. There’s even CBD oil for dogs.

When you’re ready to try CBD oil to relieve your chronic migraines, here are a few reasons it could be successful for your migraine disorder.

Relieves Pain

The first and most important point is that CBD relieves pain. The endocannabinoid system is responsible for regulating immune responses including pain. It’s believed that CBD works directly with the body’s endocannabinoid system, building up cannabinoid counts and binding with CB1 and CB2 receptors to inhibit the transmittal of pain signals to the brain. When the pain hits hard, CBD could be your biggest source of relief.

Targets Inflammation

Many studies indicate that inflammation plays a significant role in the contraction of migraines. It appears that migraines can sometimes occur because of fluid buildup around the brain and surrounding soft tissues. In other cases, inflammation can occur as a result of the migraine pain.

CBD has been linked in several studies to reducing inflammation and fluid buildup throughout the body. It’s commonly used to treat arthritis and sore muscles for athletes after a difficult workout.

Reduces Frequency of Migraines

The basis for this claim comes from a 2016 study that indicates that cannabis products like CBD could reduce the frequency of migraine headaches.The study found that patients who were under the influence of cannabis products had fewer migraines per month than those who did not use cannabis products.

It’s not clear why the migraines were fewer for cannabis users in this study. Further research will need to occur to make that clear, but it’s promising enough to encourage a try!

Prevents Opioid Dependence

For many suffering with severe chronic migraines, opioid painkillers are the only tools to improve the pain. Unfortunately, these painkillers come with many risks and side effects, not the least of which is dependence or substance abuse.

The jury is still out on whether or not CBD is as effective as opioids in killing pain, but it’s at least not habit-forming and has very few side effects for those who get the dosage right. Additionally, CBD is often used as an aid for overcoming addiction. It helps to reduce symptoms of withdrawal while individuals work to remove the dependence.

Treats Anxiety Associated with Migraines

Those who experience chronic pain often develop anxiety as a result. They fear the worst when the pain begins, and even before it begins, they worry that they’ll have a migraine that will impede their ability to function for the day.

CBD is one of the best treatments for anxiety. When CBD interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system, it helps to regulate hormones that cause anxiety. As cortisol levels drop and serotonin increases with CBD, the user tends to feel calmer, which could also help to minimize triggers for migraines.

Calms the Stomach

When taken in the right dosage, CBD can cause nausea. However, it’s more often used to treat symptoms associated with a distressed stomach. As a common side effect of migraines, gastrointestinal issues could be calmed with CBD.

A part of this calming power comes from the ability to reduce inflammation. Any swelling in the bowels can be minimized with CBD, helping to relieve vomiting, diarrhea, gas, and other issues.

Improves Sleep

Sleep and migraines are part of a vicious cycle mercilessly playing off of each other. When you don’t get enough sleep, you’re more likely to get a migraine. Migraines can also keep you awake, preventing you from getting adequate sleep.

CBD is a known sleep aid that has great effects with minimal side effects. At the right dosage, it helps users feel drowsy when they’re ready to fall asleep, ignoring anxiety and pain that might otherwise keep them awake. It also improves the sleep cycle and helps individuals reset their circadian rhythms. Best of all, you’re unlikely to feel drowsy when you awake, giving you a fully restful night’s sleep.

Minimizes Stress

Stress is another catch 22 for migraines. It can be caused by migraines and cause them. Stress causes tension in the muscles and neck while building up cortisol in the brain. All of these can contribute to painful and often debilitating headaches for those with migraine disorders.

CBD has played a role in minimizing stress for many individuals suffering from migraines. It can decrease the cortisol hormone and bring the endocannabinoid system to homeostasis, reducing the risk of an individual developing a migraine.

Once you’ve decided to give the best CBD oil for migraines a try, it’s important to get just the right dosage for your needs.

“There is no standard CBD treatment plan for migraines that I’m aware of, since people’s responses to any of the cannabinoids can vary greatly,” Kenneth Weinberg, MD and chief medical officer at Cannabis Doctors of New York told POPSUGAR. “Having said that, the usual dose of CBD oil in most situations is 25 milligrams. This should be taken when the first signs of migraine, or its aura, appear.”

Dr. Weinberg continues to explain that if you don’t feel relief within 15 to 20 minutes of taking CBD, you can take a second dose as needed. He recommends keeping track of how much CBD you take and how it affects you. Usually, if you notice many adverse side effects, the dose is too strong. If you notice no effects at all, it’s too gentle.