COVID-19 Is Caught By NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan

(CTN News) – COVID-19 has been detected in a “quite mild” form by a top public health official in New York City. Ashwin Vasan, commissioner of health, announced the “sobering” news Sunday and credited a recent booster shot for preventing further complications.

“A positive COVID-19 test is always a sobering experience, but I am grateful that my symptoms are mild, thanks to my recent booster shot,” he said.

There have been enough cases of destruction from this virus for us to know just how dangerous it can be.”

Having been appointed as health commissioner by Mayor Eric Adams this year, Vasan urged residents to get their most recent booster shots so they can enjoy the holiday season with “peace of mind.”

“Vaccination isn’t a guarantee against COVID-19, but it can reduce its potentially devastating effects,” he added.

Vasan will isolate at home for five days from the start of his symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and then wear a mask for another five days when he returns to in-person activities.

“I will continue to work and carry out my duties as Health Commissioner during this period,” Vasan said.

I’m grateful to be able to isolate at home, and to have child care and family support, which I know isn’t the case for all New Yorkers.”

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 6 million positive tests have been reported across the Empire State, and more than 58,000 New Yorkers have died.

