Connect with us

Health

COVID-19 Is Caught By NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan
Advertisement

Health

Trial To Treat Monkeypox At UC San Diego

Health

Study Finds Top COVID-19 Symptoms Have Changed

Health

Tuberculosis Return Blamed on Covid-19 Pandemic

Health

Flu Season Could Be Severe, Say UT Extension Experts

Health

In 2022, 6,883 Monkeypox Cases Were Reported In African Countries, Resulting In 173 Deaths

Health

7 Things to Know About Cannabis and Your Health

Health

A New HIV Care Center Has Opened At KPH

Health

COVID-19: Experts Predict Another COVID Winter

Health News

Biden Gets Latest Updated COVID-19 Vaccine, Urges Americans to do Same

Health

Updated COVID Boosters Could Have Been Better

Health

Reconstruction Surgery After Breast Cancer Leads To Changes In Upper Limb Movement

Health

According to CDC Report, Monkeypox Has 'Tragic' Outcomes For HIV Patients

Health

Polio Vaccine: What You Need to Know?

Health Lifestyles

How An Iterative Mindset Can Keep You Healthy

Health

Skin Cancer Screening Still Lacks Evidence, USPSTF Reports

Health

COVID Symptoms Have Changed Over Time. Here's How They've Changed Over Time

Health

Flu Cases are on the Rise in NJ, Experts Say it'll be Worse than the Last two Years

Health

Exercise is Important for Both Your Physical and Mental Health

Health

5 Tips for Achieving Longevity

Health

COVID-19 Is Caught By NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan

Published

7 seconds ago

on

COVID-19 Is Caught By NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan

(CTN News) – COVID-19 has been detected in a “quite mild” form by a top public health official in New York City. Ashwin Vasan, commissioner of health, announced the “sobering” news Sunday and credited a recent booster shot for preventing further complications.

“A positive COVID-19 test is always a sobering experience, but I am grateful that my symptoms are mild, thanks to my recent booster shot,” he said.

There have been enough cases of destruction from this virus for us to know just how dangerous it can be.”

Having been appointed as health commissioner by Mayor Eric Adams this year, Vasan urged residents to get their most recent booster shots so they can enjoy the holiday season with “peace of mind.”

“Vaccination isn’t a guarantee against COVID-19, but it can reduce its potentially devastating effects,” he added.

Vasan will isolate at home for five days from the start of his symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and then wear a mask for another five days when he returns to in-person activities.

“I will continue to work and carry out my duties as Health Commissioner during this period,” Vasan said.

I’m grateful to be able to isolate at home, and to have child care and family support, which I know isn’t the case for all New Yorkers.”

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 6 million positive tests have been reported across the Empire State, and more than 58,000 New Yorkers have died.

SEE ALSO:

Study Finds Top COVID-19 Symptoms Have Changed

Flu Season Could Be Severe, Say UT Extension Experts

Trial To Treat Monkeypox At UC San Diego
Related Topics:
Continue Reading