Connect with us

Health

Dementia - What Is It? Signs and Symptoms
Advertisement

Health Trending News

Exercise Can Protect Your Brain Even If You Show Signs of Dementia

Covid-19 Health Trending News

Scientist: Deltacron, the New Variant of Covid-19, is an error? Read here

Covid-19 Health Trending News

Can Omicron COVID Cause Loss of Taste and Smell? Read here

Health News

Omicron Becoming the Most Dominate Variant in Thailand

Health News News Asia

Singapore Reports Moderna Protects Best Against Covid Death

Health

People Having Far More Sex Without Condoms During Pandemic

Health

How to Finance the Cost of Ukrainian Surrogacy?

Covid-19 Health Trending News

Corona IHU Described: Few Cases, Limited Spread

Covid-19 Health Trending News

Omicron Symptoms: Read this if you Really Love your Life

Health

Dementia – What Is It? Signs and Symptoms

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Dementia
Dementia patients lose their cognitive abilities, including thinking, remembering, and reasoning, to the point where they cannot carry out daily activities. A person with dementia may lose control over their emotions and their personalities may change. As dementia progresses from the mildest stage, when a person’s functioning begins to be affected, to the most severe stage, when a person is completely dependent on others for his or her basic needs, severity levels fluctuate.

About one-third of all people 85 years old or older may have some form of dementia, but it is not a normal part of aging. In fact, many people live to be 90 years old and beyond without any signs of dementia.

Dementia comes in several forms, including Alzheimer’s. Each type has different symptoms.

Must Read: Will You Get ”Dementia”? Many Don’t Understand the Risks

What are the signs and symptoms of dementia?

Alzheimer’s disease is characterized by the degeneration and death of once-healthy neurons, or nerve cells, in the brain. As we age, we all lose some neurons, but people with dementia lose much more.

”Dementia” can present with a variety of symptoms, including:

  • Memory loss, poor judgment, and confusion
  • Difficulty reading, writing, understanding, or speaking
  • Losing one’s way in a familiar neighborhood
  • Problems managing money and paying bills
  • Repetition of questions
  • referring to familiar objects with unusual words
  • Delaying daily activities
  • Lack of interest in normal daily activities
  • Experiencing hallucinations or delusions
  • Resulting in impulsive behavior
  • indifferent to the feelings of others
  • while losing balance and having difficulty moving

What causes dementia?

Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia can have multiple causes, depending on the kinds of brain changes that are occurring. Although some brain changes have been associated with certain forms of dementia, the underlying cause is largely unknown. A relatively small number of people may develop dementia as a result of rare genetic mutations.

Leading a healthy lifestyle may reduce risk factors associated with these diseases, although there is no proven prevention.

Also Check:

Exercise, Blood Pressure Control could help Prevent ”Dementia”’

Will You Get ”Dementia”? Many Don’t Understand the Risks

Caring for a Loved One with ”Dementia”: The Fundamentals

British Families Sending Relatives with ”Dementia” to Thailand

Must Visit: USNIB

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?