Dementia – What Is It? Signs and Symptoms

Dementia patients lose their cognitive abilities, including thinking, remembering, and reasoning, to the point where they cannot carry out daily activities. A person with dementia may lose control over their emotions and their personalities may change. As dementia progresses from the mildest stage, when a person’s functioning begins to be affected, to the most severe stage, when a person is completely dependent on others for his or her basic needs, severity levels fluctuate.

About one-third of all people 85 years old or older may have some form of dementia, but it is not a normal part of aging. In fact, many people live to be 90 years old and beyond without any signs of dementia. Dementia comes in several forms, including Alzheimer's. Each type has different symptoms.

What are the signs and symptoms of dementia?

Alzheimer’s disease is characterized by the degeneration and death of once-healthy neurons, or nerve cells, in the brain. As we age, we all lose some neurons, but people with dementia lose much more. ”Dementia” can present with a variety of symptoms, including: Memory loss, poor judgment, and confusion

Difficulty reading, writing, understanding, or speaking

Losing one’s way in a familiar neighborhood

Problems managing money and paying bills

Repetition of questions

referring to familiar objects with unusual words

Delaying daily activities

Lack of interest in normal daily activities

Experiencing hallucinations or delusions

Resulting in impulsive behavior

indifferent to the feelings of others

while losing balance and having difficulty moving

What causes dementia?

Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia can have multiple causes, depending on the kinds of brain changes that are occurring. Although some brain changes have been associated with certain forms of dementia, the underlying cause is largely unknown. A relatively small number of people may develop dementia as a result of rare genetic mutations. Leading a healthy lifestyle may reduce risk factors associated with these diseases, although there is no proven prevention.

