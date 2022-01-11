Health
Dementia – What Is It? Signs and Symptoms
About one-third of all people 85 years old or older may have some form of dementia, but it is not a normal part of aging. In fact, many people live to be 90 years old and beyond without any signs of dementia.
Dementia comes in several forms, including Alzheimer’s. Each type has different symptoms.
What are the signs and symptoms of dementia?
Alzheimer’s disease is characterized by the degeneration and death of once-healthy neurons, or nerve cells, in the brain. As we age, we all lose some neurons, but people with dementia lose much more.
”Dementia” can present with a variety of symptoms, including:
- Memory loss, poor judgment, and confusion
- Difficulty reading, writing, understanding, or speaking
- Losing one’s way in a familiar neighborhood
- Problems managing money and paying bills
- Repetition of questions
- referring to familiar objects with unusual words
- Delaying daily activities
- Lack of interest in normal daily activities
- Experiencing hallucinations or delusions
- Resulting in impulsive behavior
- indifferent to the feelings of others
- while losing balance and having difficulty moving
What causes dementia?
Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia can have multiple causes, depending on the kinds of brain changes that are occurring. Although some brain changes have been associated with certain forms of dementia, the underlying cause is largely unknown. A relatively small number of people may develop dementia as a result of rare genetic mutations.
Leading a healthy lifestyle may reduce risk factors associated with these diseases, although there is no proven prevention.
