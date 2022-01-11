Dementia Cases in India are Expected to Increase by 197% by 2050

”’Researchers predict that by 2050, global dementia cases will triple and cases in India will rise by 197%.” ” In 2019, there were an estimated 57*4 million individuals living with dementia worldwide. We forecast that the number would increase to 83*2 million in 2030, 116 million in 2040, and 152*8 million in 2050,” the study published in “The LANCET Public Health” notes about global dementia cases.

In 2019, a total of 3843 118 dementia cases were reported in India, according to the study. In 2050, the number of dementia cases is expected to reach 11422692 in India.

According to WHO estimates, close to 50 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, with 10 million new cases diagnosed each year.

In India, the treatment or service gap for dementia is estimated to be nearly 90%, with only one in ten individuals with dementia receiving a diagnosis, treatment, or care. There are many reasons for this, but the most prominent seems to be a lack of awareness about ”dementia” among people in society as well as among health care professionals, a lack of expertise or trained human resource capacity for caring for those with dementia, and a lack of public health priority on dementia.

Dementia Levels Likely Underestimated in Developing Countries

”Dementia” is estimated to affect about 5 percent to 7 percent of people aged 60 and over in most countries. In some areas of sub-Saharan Africa, dementia prevalence may be as low as 2 percent whereas, in parts of Latin America, it may be as high as 8 percent or more.

Some low levels of dementia may be due to older people who survived childhood under harsh conditions having a health advantage that protects them from ”dementia”. In some cultural settings, however, the tools traditionally used to diagnose ”dementia” may produce inaccurate results.

There is a new way to diagnose ”dementia” that has been tested in several cultures and seems to be sensitive to mild and moderate cases as well as accurate among low-educated individuals. According to results obtained using this approach, dementia is 1.5 to 2.5 times more prevalent in developing countries than it is in Western countries.3 Previous research utilizing Western diagnostic criteria found the incidence of ”dementia” in low- and middle-income countries to be lower.

