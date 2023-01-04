Connect with us

Health

COVID Vaccine Is Safe For Kids With Rare Complications
(CTN News) – Children can take the COVID-19 vaccine following a rare complication from a prior COVID infection, a National Institutes of Health-supported study has concluded.

There is an estimated one in every 3,000 to 4,000 children who contract COVID-19 who develops multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), according to the CDC.

The complications, which occur shortly after COVID-19 infection, involve an intense immune response that can lead to life-threatening organ failure. According to the CDC, 74 deaths in the United States have been attributed to MIS-C during the current pandemic.

Among the lingering questions regarding COVID vaccine safety is how it might affect the more than 9,000 children and adolescents who have been diagnosed with MIS-C, the researchers said.

A total of 22 North American medical centers enrolled 385 children aged 5 and older who had experienced MIS-C as a result of an earlier COVID infection but were now eligible to receive the vaccine.

About half of the participants received at least one dose of the vaccine. MIS-C diagnoses were typically followed by a nine-month wait before the first vaccine dose was administered.

The study’s average age was 12 years old, and approximately 74% of the participants were boys. There was a diversity of racial backgrounds among the participants.

An online version of the report was published in JAMA Network Open on January 3.

The researchers found that 49% of those taking the vaccination experienced mild side effects such as arm soreness and fatigue.

This is similar to that of the general population. There were no reports of serious complications such as inflammation of the heart (myocarditis) or recurrence of MIS-C.

This safety data should be comforting to families and health practitioners when considering and recommending vaccinations, study co-leader Dr. Matthew Elias said in an NIH news release.

At Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, he is a pediatric cardiologist and clinical assistant professor of pediatrics.

The findings support CDC’s recommendation that patients with MIS-C receive a COVID-19 vaccine at least 90 days after diagnosis, said study co-leader Dr. Audrey Dionne, a pediatric cardiologist at Boston Children’s Hospital and assistant professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School.

Other studies have reported a decline in MIS-C.

“One of the reasons for this decline is that those who have received the COVID vaccination have been protected against this rare condition in the past,” Dionne stated.

Researchers will continue to monitor patients who have undergone MIS-C. The majority of patients recover fully, but some studies indicate chronic symptoms may persist for a considerable period of time after the onset of the illness.

