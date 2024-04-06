Connect with us

Health

COVID-19 Vaccines For High-Risk Groups To Be Piled Up In South Korea
Advertisement

Health

Bird Flu Outbreak In The US Is The Subject Of A CDC Health Alert

Health

What to Do (and Not Do) Before Visiting the Beauty Clinic for Skin Treatments—6 Vital Tips All Women Should Know

Health

Following Measles Cases, TB Breaks Out In Chicago Migrant Shelters

Health News

Concern Grows Over Children Using e-Cigarettes and Vapers in Thailand

Health News Regional News Tourism

Thailand's Government Considers Emergency Health Insurance for Tourists

Health

Prostate Cancer Treatment 225Ac-J591 Is Approved By The FDA

Health

Patients With Breast Cancer May Be Able To Skip Chemotherapy

Health

Texans Spread Bird Flu From Cow To Cow And Human To Human

Health

When Adderall Is Short, Can Medical Marijuana Help?

Health

When to Visit a Paediatric Clinic vs. the Emergency Room?

Health

Uptake Of COVID-19 Vaccine Is Up, But Still Way Below 2021

Health

Thailand Reports No "Flesh-Eating Disease"After Outbreak in Japan

Health

Wellhealthorganic Home Remedies Tags: Easy Steps to Unlocking Natural Wellness

Health

Aiotechnical.com Health & Beauty - Providing Digital Healthcare Solutions!

Health

Iron Lung: History, Functionality, and Impact on Healthcare - A Comprehensive Guide

Health

Cases Of Measles In The U.S. Near 100, Nearly 70% Higher Than In 2023

Health

Experience the Future of Pain Relief: TENS Modality and Devices by Bio Medical Life Systems

Health

JN.1, The COVID-19 Variant, Loses Ground To Subvariants

Health

Dengue Outbreak Sweeps Across The Americas: 3.5 Million Cases Reported

Health

COVID-19 Vaccines For High-Risk Groups To Be Piled Up In South Korea

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

1 hour ago

on

COVID-19 Vaccines For High-Risk Groups To Be Piled Up In South Korea

(CTN News) – On Thursday, the Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency announced that, as variants of the COVID-19 virus are still posing a risk to public health, it would secure 7.23 million doses of mRNA-based vaccines for the winter of this year for individuals at a greater risk of contracting the illness.

Further, the government has decided to convert a portion of the homegrown COVID-19 vaccines into NovaVax’s synthetic antigen vaccine, totaling between 300,000 and 500,000 doses, which will be used as a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine.

A strong immune response has been reported by the Agency to variants of the synthetic antigen vaccine, which has shown to be highly effective.

According to the government’s COVID-19 winter vaccination plan set for the latter half of the year, the vaccination will be rolled out for high-risk groups, including senior citizens aged 65 and older, under the COVID-19 winter vaccination campaign. There will be an announcement at a later date regarding the specifics of the program that will be offered.

Based on the KDCA’s estimates, the KDCA has designed a vaccination plan that is based on an expected vaccination rate, which is estimated to be approximately half of the population belonging to the high-risk group or, in other words, approximately 6.33 million people.

Furthermore, during the meeting of the Korea Expert Committee on Immunization Practices and the Korea Infectious Disease Control Committee, the plan was also discussed by both committees.

According to the KDCA, these preparations are part of its efforts to prevent high-risk groups from being infected by variants of COVID-19 through these preparations.

SEE ALSO:

What to Do (and Not Do) Before Visiting the Beauty Clinic for Skin Treatments—6 Vital Tips All Women Should Know

Following Measles Cases, TB Breaks Out In Chicago Migrant Shelters

Concern Grows Over Children Using e-Cigarettes and Vapers in Thailand
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies