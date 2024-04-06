COVID-19 Vaccines For High-Risk Groups To Be Piled Up In South Korea

(CTN News) – On Thursday, the Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency announced that, as variants of the COVID-19 virus are still posing a risk to public health, it would secure 7.23 million doses of mRNA-based vaccines for the winter of this year for individuals at a greater risk of contracting the illness.

Further, the government has decided to convert a portion of the homegrown COVID-19 vaccines into NovaVax’s synthetic antigen vaccine, totaling between 300,000 and 500,000 doses, which will be used as a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine.

A strong immune response has been reported by the Agency to variants of the synthetic antigen vaccine, which has shown to be highly effective.

According to the government’s COVID-19 winter vaccination plan set for the latter half of the year, the vaccination will be rolled out for high-risk groups, including senior citizens aged 65 and older, under the COVID-19 winter vaccination campaign. There will be an announcement at a later date regarding the specifics of the program that will be offered.

Based on the KDCA’s estimates, the KDCA has designed a vaccination plan that is based on an expected vaccination rate, which is estimated to be approximately half of the population belonging to the high-risk group or, in other words, approximately 6.33 million people.

Furthermore, during the meeting of the Korea Expert Committee on Immunization Practices and the Korea Infectious Disease Control Committee, the plan was also discussed by both committees.

According to the KDCA, these preparations are part of its efforts to prevent high-risk groups from being infected by variants of COVID-19 through these preparations.

SEE ALSO:

What to Do (and Not Do) Before Visiting the Beauty Clinic for Skin Treatments—6 Vital Tips All Women Should Know