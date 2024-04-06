Walmart Groceries Recently? Settlement Payments May Be Available

(CTN News) – Walmart settled a class action lawsuit over weighted groceries and bagged fruit.

Walmart shoppers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico who bought certain sold-by-weight meat and seafood and select citrus sold in bulk bags paid a higher price than the lowest advertised price in the store, according to the class action lawsuit, first filed in October 2022.

As part of the settlement, Walmart has denied any wrongdoing, but has agreed to pay $45 million to resolve the litigation. Consequently, affected consumers will now be able to submit claims for cash payments.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company spokesperson stated that “We will continue to offer our customers everyday low prices so that they can save money on the products that they need and want to buy.”

Although our company continues to deny the allegations, it believes that a settlement is in both parties’ best interest.

Consumers may visit the settlement administrator’s website to learn more about submitting a claim and the products that are covered. Walmart is offering cash payments to customers who bought certain weighted meat, seafood, and bagged citrus products, including oranges, grapefruits, and tangerines, between October 19, 2018 and January 19, 2024.

The amount of payments will vary depending on the type of claim. Despite the fact that you no longer have a purchase receipt, it may still be possible to obtain some money.

It is estimated that consumers without proof of purchase will receive between $10 and $25 depending on the number of eligible products they attest to purchasing during the settlement class period. As a result, those with receipts or other documentation may be eligible for a rebate of up to $500 for each product purchased.

A claimant who is approved will receive his or her payment electronically through Venmo, Zelle, ACH, or a virtual pre-paid MasterCard – although paper checks can also be requested by those who are unable to receive electronic payments.

The deadline for submitting a claim is June 5, and the final approval hearing is scheduled for June 12. A deadline of May 22 has been set for objections and other comments regarding the settlement.

