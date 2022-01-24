The World of Wellness is Changing: Here’s How

There have been huge changes in the wellness industry since COVID-19 made its unwelcome appearance in 2020.

Due to the pandemic, many people have become more conscious of their health, finding new ways to stay as fit and healthy as possible. This has presented an array of opportunities for businesses to think outside of the box and provide innovative new solutions to everyday consumer needs.

Wellness has become something of a buzzword within recent years, but its prevalence shouts a clear message: it’s essential to modern life.

As we settle into 2022, let’s take a look at the biggest wellness industry trends, and how they’re improving the lives of consumers as we navigate our way out of the pandemic. Who knows what’s around the corner in the world of wellness?

Home Workout Equipment

In line with COVID-19 restrictions, many people were confined to their homes without their usual gym routine. For those who didn’t like the idea of long walks or running, at-home workouts and zoom fitness sessions became the new normal for many. According to Global Data, 52.2% of UK consumers have done home workouts since March 2020.

To support this trend, a lot of digital fitness equipment has been cropping up on the market. From exercise trackers to cycling machines that livestream classes, fitness-fanatics now have a wide range of tools to choose from, all without the need for a gym membership.

Peloton is one of the biggest competitors when it comes to digital fitness equipment, and it’s taken the world by storm. In 2017 just 3 years after its launch, the company hit its milestone of 100,000 subscribers. This has now reached 2.33 million as of 2021, with an annual retention rate of over 92%.

Meal-kit Subscription Boxes

Before the pandemic, the food service industry was booming. Fortunately, it is slowly recovering, but many consumers are still choosing to dine in at home instead thanks to the introduction of meal-kit subscriptions.

With caution still being taken by many to keep away from large groups, it’s no surprise that meal kits have become so popular among home cooks.

In fact, one meal-kit provider HelloFresh reported that during the first quarter of 2021 they had 7.3 million active customers across the world compared to 4.18 million in 2020. Gusto is another popular meal-kit option who has seen an increase in their customer base. The company reported a staggering revenue jump of 129% to £189 million in 2020 alone.

Self-care Products

Self-care means something different for everyone, and the wellness industry certainly recognizes this. Wider consumer attention is also rising, with many incorporating wellness into their daily routine.

When self-care products first arrived on the market, they were mainly beauty or hygiene related. Now, there’s a wide scope of products to choose from, ranging from oil diffusers and journals to menstrual cups and quality CBD oils, a natural substance found in the hemp plant believed to support our well-being.

Also Check:

WHO says Healthy Children and Adolescents do Not need COVID-19 boosters

U.S to give Away 400 Million Free N95 Masks in COVID fight at CVS and Walgreens

5 COVID Deaths in Nova Scotia, 92 Hospitalized, 362 New Cases on Jan. 25